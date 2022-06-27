SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - MULN; NETE

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. ("Mullen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MULN; NETE) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-00976, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Mullen securities between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Mullen securities during the Class Period, you have until July 5, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Mullen purports to be an electronic vehicle ("EV") manufacturer. On November 5, 2021, Mullen Technologies, Inc. underwent a merger with and into Net Element, Inc., and the Company changed its name to Mullen Automotive, Inc..

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu; (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On April 6, 2022, during trading hours, market analyst Hindenburg Research released a report regarding the Company entitled "Mullen Automotive: Yet Another Fast Talking EV Hustle" which detailed several alleged issues with the Company.

On this news, Mullen's stock price fell $0.27 per share, or 10%, to close at $2.38 per share on April 7, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

