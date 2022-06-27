SIFCO ASC launches new game changing plating system with dripless technology

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFCO ASC, the global leader of selective electroplating, has launched a new portable all-in-one plating system featuring dripless technology called the Advanced Solution Control System (ASCS).

Plating with ASCS Nano (PRNewswire)

Thanks to the system's cutting-edge technique of non-drip selective plating, all chemical solutions flow and vacuum through the SMART tools before being recycled back into the cart's solution management system - right at the surface of the workpiece. The result is a cleaner, more environmentally friendly, and inherently safer working environment.

This innovative piece of electroplating technology is also entirely portable, enabling it to be brought directly to the specific part or component. In addition to aiding throughput and productivity, the reduced ergonomic risk will offer significant safety benefits to operators and employees.

SIFCO ASC's General Manager, Nicolas Baudin, said: "By using the ASCS, technicians will quickly see a boost in safety and reduction in their process footprint – a key consideration for everyone in the industry. The system's dripless tooling will also significantly cut exposure to fumes and chemicals as well as reduce waste thanks to the use of less masking, cover materials, and cleaning supplies."

In addition to the clear environmental and safety benefits, the ASCS has been designed to further enhance automation. After all, selective plating is no longer strictly a manual process. By increasing automation, cycle times can be optimized, data is logged in real time, repeatability from one technician to the next is increased, and human errors are minimized.

Two sizes of the ASCS, the Nano and Prime, are currently available. Each has been designed to further build on the existing benefits of selective plating, such as in-situ repairs and reduced masking and downtime.

Designed for basic operations of two process steps or less, the manual Nano utilizes the TechnoPlate® with its removable controller, allowing technicians to continuously monitor the amps and volts without ever having to turn around. Recommended applications include anodizing, zinc-nickel, cadmium, and passivation.

An expansion of the Nano, the Prime is suited to more complex applications and can hold up to nine different plating solutions. This fully automated system is equipped with an HMI controlled rectifier, allowing technicians to program each process step, continually monitor the operation, and log data in real-time. The cart also has a unique Cleaning-in-Place feature, which prevents the potentially harmful mixing of chemicals. Yet, despite all this functionality, the Prime still only takes up the footprint of a standard pallet.

In addition to the Nano and the Prime, SIFCO ASC has also developed a collection of SMART tools to cover a variety of geometries and contact areas, ranging from 0.07 dm² (1 in2) to an incredible 1 dm² (15.5 in2). With the SMART tools, the deposit can be plated in any orientation - horizontally, vertically, and upside down with no difference in performance or result.

These new systems mark the latest example of SIFCO ASC's commitment to continually improve the selective plating process. As the world leader in selective plating technology, SIFCO ASC has been providing practical, cost-effective brush plating solutions for both OEM components and parts requiring refurbishment in the aerospace, oil and gas, general industry, and power generation sectors for over 50 years.

Notes to editors

About SIFCO ASC

SIFCO Applied Surface Concepts provide practical, cost-effective selective brush plating solutions to improve part performance and reduce manufacturing costs through corrosion protection, increased wear resistance, increased hardness, improved conductivity, anti-galling, or slip.

SIFCO ASC surface enhancement technologies and brush plating services have been utilized for over 50 years on both OEM components and on parts requiring refurbishment in the aerospace, oil and gas, general industry, and power generation sectors. www.sifcoasc.com

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies.

Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers, and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next.

Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit www.quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

Plating Upside Down with Dripless Tool (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton) (PRNewswire)

