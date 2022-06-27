Vitamin and Supplement Manufacturer Expanding to the Columbus Region, Investing $200 Million and Creating 225 New Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmavite LLC, makers of Nature Made® vitamins and a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, has announced plans to expand into the Columbus Region, investing more than $200 million and creating 225 new jobs. With this investment, Pharmavite will build a new 200,000 – 250,000-square-foot facility in New Albany, joining the Columbus Region's growing life science industry, which spans R&D, technology and manufacturing operations.

Pharmavite LLC (PRNewsfoto/Pharmavite LLC) (PRNewswire)

Pharmavite's facility will be located at 13312 Jug Street Road NW in New Albany, pending local approvals and site acquisition. Expanding into the Columbus Region will help the company add production capacity and enhance its Midwest and East Coast market service. The company is investing in the construction of the new facility, machinery and equipment, with production expected to start by the end of 2024.

"Pharmavite is excited to announce a major expansion into the Columbus Region, which is rapidly emerging as a leading national hub for science, innovation and technology companies," said Jeff Boutelle, CEO of Pharmavite. "As a proud Ohioan, I look forward to leading Pharmavite into this new era in which we will develop new reach and capabilities while striving to become an important part of the Columbus and New Albany communities."

Pharmavite manufactures its products in the United States. This marks the company's fourth manufacturing facility and the second investment outside the California-based company's home state. Founded in 1971, Pharmavite's last expansion took place in 2013 with a facility in Alabama which has grown to full capacity. The new facility will primarily produce products for its Nature Made & MegaFood brands. Nature Made is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science and ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand.

"As we continue to expand and strengthen our health and life science cluster, we're excited to welcome a leading company like Pharmavite to join the ecosystem," said Michael Loges, economic development manager at the City of New Albany. "Pharmavite's focus on wellness and nutrition align with New Albany's strengths and values, so we're excited to integrate them as partners in our business community and look forward to presenting this project to New Albany City Council."

From medical breakthroughs to cutting-edge technology, the Columbus Region is home to one of the most dynamic healthcare and life science industries in the country. In the last five years the Columbus Region has granted over 8,700 degrees in biology, biomedical science, chemistry and pharmacy, and The Ohio State University ranks in the top 10 nationally in Biological and Biomedical Science PhD completions – all contributing to a highly-educated and prepared talent pool. New Albany is located in Franklin County, which is home to an estimated 1,316,756 residents.

"Pharmavite is a California-based life science company that will now grow its national brands with talent from Ohio, making this the 43rd project from the nation's Coasts to choose to invest here since 2019!" said J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio. "This investment brings a state-of-the-art facility and 225 new jobs that will support growing demand for Pharmavite's vitamin supplements throughout the Midwest and East Coast."

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, healthcare professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made®, EQUELLE®, MegaFood ®, Nurish by Nature Made® and Uqora brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.

About New Albany, Ohio

New Albany, Ohio, is an aspirational, welcoming, and collaborative community of 11,000 residents located fifteen miles northeast of Columbus, Ohio's capital city, and ten miles from John Glenn Columbus International Airport. Recognized as the best city to live in Ohio and one of "America's Best 50 Cities to Live", New Albany is committed to ensuring its four community pillars – lifelong learning, arts and culture, health and wellness, and environmental sustainability – are reflected in its investments. New Albany is also home to one of the largest planned international business parks in the Midwest, featuring shovel-ready sites, triple-feed electric power, and fiber optic capabilities for companies of all sizes. Learn more at newalbanyohio.org or newalbanybusiness.org.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About One Columbus

As the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region, One Columbus' mission is to lead a comprehensive regional growth strategy that develops and attracts the world's most competitive companies, grows a highly adaptive workforce, prepares our communities for the future, and inspires corporate, academic and public innovation throughout the Columbus Region. One Columbus expertly guides companies through the location decision process. Through strategic business outreach and customized research, the One Columbus team leverages public, private and institutional partnerships to grow the Columbus Region's economy and strengthen its national and international competitiveness. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

