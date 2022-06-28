AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) Approaches Six-Month Anniversary as One of the Fastest Growing ETFs of 2022

AXS Investments' PPI ETF has gathered over $70 million in assets under management providing highly differentiated, actively managed approach to finding opportunities in an inflationary environment

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth and income, is today marking the approaching 6-month anniversary of the launch of its AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI), one of the fastest growing ETFs this year.

By percent asset growth, PPI is the third-fastest growing ETF of the year. After launching on December 30 of last year, the ETF has quickly gained traction with investors, with over $70 million in net flows in its first 70 trading days.

The PPI ETF was up 13.88% year-to-date through May 30, with the S&P down -19.27% during that period. The PPI ETF was the highest-performing fund over that period in the ETF's Morningstar Category out of 440 funds.

PPI also has been garnering recognition from the investment management industry, as the fund was named Newcomer ETF of the Year at the 2022 Annual With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards.

"We are very excited about the investor response to PPI, which has had a banner performance period since inception," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "With inflation remaining a top concern for investors, we feel that this ETF provides a way to protect portfolios against the inflationary pressures that are prevalent in the current economic landscape. PPI is just one of many AXS funds emblematic of our commitment to providing unique and differentiated investor tools to complement more traditional allocations, and we're thrilled to see the investor demand for our solutions."

"After years of managing ETF portfolios, I could not be more thrilled to see the investor demand for this first-of-its-kind inflation-sensitive ETF we rolled out with AXS Investments," added John Davi , CEO of Astoria Portfolio Advisors. "While ETF investors historically had been forced to select among a menu of single-exposure inflation-sensitive strategies, PPI's expansive multi-asset class approach offers investors a compelling way to dynamically hedge inflation and potentially generate positive, real rate adjusted investment results."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

