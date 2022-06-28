Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA continues to expand its Over-The-Counter (OTC) Portfolio with the acquisition of approved ANDAs from Wockhardt Limited

MUMBAI, India and MAHWAH, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., an innovation-driven, global pharmaceutical company, announced that its fully owned subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has acquired the approved Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) for Famotidine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg (OTC), Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg (OTC), Lansoprazole Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 15 mg (OTC) and Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% (OTC) in the United States from Wockhardt Limited.

Sanjeev Krishan, President of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, commented, "The over-the-counter market has long been an important segment of Glenmark's portfolio around the world. Our acquisition of these ANDAs represents the continued expansion of our business into the OTC market here in the United States and our commitment to ensuring patients have access to high quality, affordable medicines."

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 175 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 48 ANDAs pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company with a presence across Specialty, Generics and OTC businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries. Glenmark is ranked among the world's top 100 biopharmaceutical companies (Top 100 Companies Ranked by Pharmaceutical Sales, 2020, by In Vivo/Scrip 100) and among the world's top 50 companies in the off-patent sector (Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies ranked by Sales, 2020, by Generics Bulletin/In Vivo). The company was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks, under the category of emerging markets (2021) for the fourth consecutive year in a row. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com.

