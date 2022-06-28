HKEX to Include ETFs in Stock Connect on 4 July

HONG KONG, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) welcomes the joint announcement issued today (Tuesday) by the Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), on the inclusion of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) into Stock Connect, with effect from Monday, 4 July 2022.

HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) and China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (CSDC) have previously agreed on the Stock Connect inclusion and trading arrangements, as well as eligibility criteria for ETFs.

When the inclusion takes effect, trading of eligible SSE-listed ETFs through Shanghai Connect and trading of eligible SZSE-listed ETFs through Shenzhen Connect will be, for the first time, open to all Hong Kong and overseas investors including institutional and individual investors.

The initial list of ETFs eligible for Northbound trading, with data cut-off date on 29 April 2022, is published on the designated page on the HKEX website. Every six months reviews will be performed to determine eligible ETFs for Northbound trading.

HKEX will continue to work closely with its Mainland exchange partners to ensure the successful launch of the inclusion to benefit Mainland, Hong Kong and international investors.

Please refer to the circular issued today for further details.

