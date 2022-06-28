More Than 300 Global Leaders Will Meet in Miami This Week to Talk Sustainability

MIAMI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Invest kicks off its first flagship event since the start of the global pandemic, a week-long conference with more than 300 global leaders gathering in Miami and 6,000 connected virtually, from June 28 to July 1, to discuss how the private sector can play a leading role in ensuring sustainable economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Under the theme "From Thinkers to Doers," the event will have more than 100 speakers and 50 panels across the most pressing topics on sustainability: climate action, sustainable value chains, digital transformation, just transition, financial innovation, and small and island countries.

"Sustainable business is the only business that will help Latin America and the Caribbean overcome its challenges. The private sector needs knowledge, experience, and innovative financial tools to step up with bold actions," states James P. Scriven, CEO of IDB Invest. "The time to act is now, and we must go from thinkers to doers in sustainability. IDB Invest is ready to lead our clients to achieve the sustainable growth that our region deserves."

The main speakers include IDB Invest's CEO James P. Scriven, Chief Strategy Officer Alexandre Meira da Rosa, Chief Investment Officer Gema Sacristán, and Chief Finance Officer Orlando Ferreira, as well as the IDB's Chief Economist Eric Parrado.

Prominent business executives include Kara Kurst, Amazon's Vice President for Worldwide Sustainability; Joe Koechlin, CEO at Peruvian eco-tourism company Inkaterra; and Teresa Vernaglia, CEO at Brazil's BRK Ambiental.

The role of the private sector in tackling sustainability challenges and meeting broad commitments around net-zero emissions and decarbonization investments in line with the Paris Agreement will be a recurrent theme.

Specific climate-change and tourism-related issues faced by small and island countries will be addressed, with conversations involving Mike Maura, CEO of Nassau Cruise Port; and Selwin Hart, Special Adviser and Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Action at United Nations.

About IDB Invest

IDB Invest, a member of the IDB Group, is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector. With a portfolio of $14.1 billion in asset management and 325 clients in 25 countries, IDB Invest provides innovative financial solutions and advisory services that meet the needs of its clients in a variety of industries.

