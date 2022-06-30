The Aviation Climate Taskforce (ACT) Appoints First President & CEO to Accelerate Breakthroughs in Emerging Technologies to Decarbonize Aviation

BOSTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aviation Climate Taskforce (ACT) announced today the selection of Tom Light as its first President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 20, 2022. Light brings over a decade of experience in the climate action sector, most recently as the Executive Director of the Arctic Ice Project, a Silicon Valley scientific research organization that aims to restore ice to the Arctic, and prior to that as the Managing Director of WaterEquity, the first impact investment fund with an exclusive focus on climate change adaptation solutions for the global water crisis. In addition to his chief executive roles, he brings nearly 20 years of experience in the investment management and non-profit sector.

"We have conducted an extensive search for a CEO with the expertise and ability to effectively lead ACT," reports Michael Deimler, member of the Founders' Board. "With his exceptional track record of scaling and leading technical climate & sustainability organizations, we believe Tom is the ideal CEO to tackle emerging technologies and accelerate breakthrough innovations that will help the aviation sector reduce CO2 emissions."

"I am honored to join ACT and eager to work closely with the Board and members of the aviation community as we advance breakthrough solutions to decarbonize aviation," said Light. "I look forward to accelerating the development of high potential, medium-term technologies such as power-to-liquid synthetic and direct air capture to help the sector achieve net-zero emissions."

Light's prior experiences also include executive level positions at UBS Investment Bank, and as the senior leader responsible for the impact investment strategy at the Grameen Foundation where he served first as a fund manager and later as the Head of the Capital Management & Advisory Center.

He received his BA with honors from the University of Michigan in Quantitative Economics, holds an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Aviation Climate Taskforce

Aviation Climate Taskforce (ACT) is a non-profit organization founded to tackle the challenge of helping the aviation industry achieve net-zero emissions, with the goal of accelerating breakthroughs in emerging decarbonization technologies by 10 years or more. Launched in October 2021, ACT brings together the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and 10 global airlines, including Air Canada, Air France-KLM Group, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Lufthansa Group, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic. ACT will seek to drive technological innovation and accelerate the R&D lifecycle, starting with mid-term solutions such as power-to-liquid synthetic fuels. It will take a portfolio approach and gradually expand its scope to include new pathways for bio-based SAF and hydrogen technologies.

