DDN Wins Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award for Third Consecutive Year

Prestigious Award Recognizes DDN AI and Machine Learning Solutions in Enterprise Digital Transformation, Business Analytics, Research, and Autonomous Driving

CHATSWORTH, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN® , the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced that it has received its third consecutive "AI Hardware Innovation Award" in the annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes technological and product leadership in global AI and AI-driven digital transformation markets.

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure. (PRNewsfoto/DataDirect Networks (DDN)) (PRNewswire)

DDN was recognized for its A3I® (Accelerated, Any-Scale AI) AI400X2 system, which has been instrumental in bringing unmatched operational excellence for enterprise digital transformation initiatives in AI, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, autonomous driving, research, and other enterprise IT infrastructures. DDN has delivered powerful, easy-to-deploy, market-leading AI storage and data management solutions to thousands of organizations globally.

"As organizations develop increasingly sophisticated AI applications and introduce new data types into their analysis, they seek faster and more scalable storage systems that can transparently provide data services to a wider variety of users and systems," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "The all new AI400X2 appliance from DDN addresses these needs, simplifying deployment for anyone looking to remove complexity from their AI initiatives. It's no wonder companies around the world rely on DDN for their unique combination of advanced capabilities, performance, and ease of management for AI and analytics applications. Congratulations to DDN on a third 'AI Hardware Innovation Award.'"

The AI400X2 doubles the performance over the previous generation, making it an even more efficient building block for companies looking to take their AI applications into production. Additionally, DDN adds significant intelligent AI capabilities including granular insight and optimization capabilities into enterprise AI workloads, client GPU-level performance boost, simplified configuration management and system monitoring. Building these services on top of an optimized data path, AI400X2 accelerates AI and analytics driven workloads for organizations and research facilities globally.

"DDN's next-gen A3I solutions were designed to provide our enterprise customers with the best AI-driven digital transformation storage and data management framework, and the most scalable, reliable and efficient AI data storage platform on the planet," said Dr. James Coomer, senior VP of products, DDN. "It is an honor to be a winner of the 'AI Hardware Innovation Award' for the third year in a row, and it's a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement on solutions like the AI400X2 that will help our customers get into production faster and reduce time to results as well as remove the complexity from their AI initiatives."

Providing high-performance AI-optimized storage for thousands of NVIDIA DGX™ systems globally, DDN A3I appliances are packaged to provide the same capabilities for any customer regardless of size. The enhanced speed, efficiency and intelligence of the upgraded A3I system moves organizations toward an increasingly hands-off approach to AI application management that improves overall customer experience without sacrificing security.

The AI400X2 is an all-NVMe appliance designed to help customers extract the most value from their AI and analytics data sources and is already proven in production at the largest scale. Configurable as all-flash or hybrid, customers can build efficient scale-out AI data pools tuned to their exact performance and capacity needs. Each base appliance is available with 30, 60, 120, 250, and 500TB flash capacity configurations, and can be expanded to 16PB capacity with up to 10 expansion enclosures.

Additionally, DDN, in collaboration with NVIDIA, recently released updated NVIDIA DGX POD™ and NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ reference architectures. These new designs build on the success of the already proven DGX SuperPOD, and give customers a highly optimized data storage and data management system for AI which enhances and accelerates business insight while eliminating infrastructure complexity.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, deep learning, smart robotics, business intelligence, natural language processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

A list of all the featured winners for the 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards can be found here: AI Breakthrough 2022 Award Winners.

