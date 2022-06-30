Dr. Drew E. Maris Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Family Physician Practice in the Bay Area

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare, today announced that board-certified family physician Drew E. Maris, M.D. has opened a new MDVIP-affiliated practice in San Rafael, California. Dr. Maris, who has been practicing for 20 years, joins MDVIP's network of 1,100 primary care physicians nationwide, including more than 15 in the Bay Area, who deliver a better healthcare experience with an emphasis on wellness and prevention.

"My goal as a family doctor is to build a strong long-term relationship with patients and help them achieve positive health outcomes through all stages of life," said Dr. Maris, whose practice serves Marin and Santa Cruz counties. "While many people aren't worried about having major medical issues in their 30s and 40s, it's important to schedule annual visits to evaluate and discuss your risk factors for disease and work with a physician on improving the areas of health that are most important to you and your longevity."

Smaller Practice, Personalized Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect app and website allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including men's health, women's health, brain health, heart disease and obesity.

About Drew E. Maris , M.D.

Dr. Maris received his medical degree from the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine at Catholic Healthcare West – Methodist Hospital (now called Dignity Health) in Sacramento. He is board certified in both Family Medicine and in Hospice and Palliative Medicine and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center (formerly Marin General) in Greenbrae. Dr. Maris is also a certified psychotherapist and teacher of the Hakomi Method, a form of mindfulness-centered somatic psychotherapy. His passions include teaching and powerlifting, and he offers community education on various health topics, such as exercise and nutrition.

For more information about Dr. Maris, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/DrewMarisMD.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving 368,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP is also partnering with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

