Evofem Strengthens Phexxi® Intellectual Property with New Composition of Matter Patent From USPTO

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued to the Company a Notice of Allowance for patent application 16/738,868 entitled, "Compositions and Methods for Enhancing the Efficacy of Contraceptive Microbicides" which covers the composition of matter of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate) and is expected to provide protection into at least 2033.

Evofem Biosciences (Nasdaq: EVFM) (PRNewsfoto/Evofem Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With the issuance of this patent, in the United States, Evofem will solely have the right to make, have made, market, and sell for any commercial purpose the composition of matter that comprises Phexxi.

"We are pleased to receive this new patent, which further builds on our composition of matter protection and while already well-protected by more than 40 patents, this allowance further solidifies the investment Evofem has made in creating Phexxi and providing it to women across the United States," said Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer of Evofem. "This patent allowance is a clear nod to the innovation Phexxi brings to contraception and a woman's ability to protect herself from unintended pregnancies."

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from chlamydia and gonorrhea. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Top-line data is expected in the second half of 2022 from the registrational Phase 3 EVOGUARD trial evaluating Phexxi for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women, two potential new indications. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements related to the expected timing of issuance of the new Composition of Matter patent for Phexxi. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including market and other conditions, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, or that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business, are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Evofem Biosciences Contacts:



Media

Jack Hirschfield

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

jhirschfield@evofem.com

(512) 674-5163

Investor Relations

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

araskopf@evofem.com

(917) 673-5775

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.