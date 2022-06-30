Hillenbrand to Acquire Herbold Meckesheim, Expanding Customer Offering for Complete Recycling Solutions

Advances Hillenbrand's long-term growth strategy into key end market of recycling

Highly complementary technologies to Coperion branded products

Enhances offering of complete recycling solutions and provides compelling cross-selling opportunities

Expected to be accretive to Adj. EPS within first full year and deliver double-digit ROIC by year 3

BATESVILLE, Ind., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Herbold Meckesheim GmbH (Herbold) for an enterprise value of approximately €79 million. The transaction is expected to close during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Based in Meckesheim, Germany, Herbold is a leader in recycling systems, specializing in key process steps such as washing, separating, drying, shredding, and pulverizing. With annual revenue of more than €50 million, Herbold is highly complementary to the equipment and solutions offered under our Coperion brand and will accelerate Hillenbrand's growth opportunities in the recycling end market.

At the completion of this transaction, Herbold will join the Coperion and Rotex brands as part of Hillenbrand's Advanced Process Solutions (APS) segment. The APS segment is focused on highly engineered industrial processing solutions and aftermarket parts and services for a variety of end markets and applications.

"I am very excited to announce the acquisition of Herbold, which reinforces our commitment to growing as a world-class industrial company, executing our strategy to deliver long-term shareholder value, and accelerating our efforts to support a more sustainable future," said Kim Ryan, President and CEO of Hillenbrand. "Herbold expands our position in the recycling end market, which has attractive, long-term growth prospects due to macro demand drivers for durable plastics and the desire for more sustainable solutions. Herbold will have a strong strategic fit with our Coperion brand, and together, we will be able to offer complete recycling solutions to our customers. Finally, we expect to enhance Herbold's performance through the deployment of the Hillenbrand Operating Model and utilization of our global sales and service capabilities."

Hillenbrand expects to use cash on hand and cash available under its revolving credit facility to fund this acquisition.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Throughout this release, we make a number of "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided under these sections. As the words imply, these are statements about future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, financings, share repurchases, ability to meet deleveraging goals, and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans or events, strategies, objectives, beliefs, prospects, assumptions, expectations, and projected costs or savings or transactions of the Company that might or might not happen in the future, as contrasted with historical information. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but by their very nature are subject to a wide range of risks. If our assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Hillenbrand's (the "Company") expectations and projections.

Words that could indicate that we are making forward-looking statements include the following:

intend believe plan expect may goal would project become pursue estimate will forecast continue could anticipate target encourage promise improve progress potential should impact

This is not an exhaustive list, but is intended to give you an idea of how we try to identify forward-looking statements. The absence of any of these words, however, does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking.

Here is the key point: Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements.

