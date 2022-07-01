American Honda Sales Challenged by Supply Issues

Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
  • American Honda sales top 500,000 units in first half despite severe second-quarter supply issues
  • Honda electrified sales stay strong as CR-V Hybrid sets June record and Accord Hybrid first-half sales up 39%
  • HR-V posts best first-half sales of all-time with strong customer pre-orders (6,000+) for all-new 2023 model
  • Supported by pre-orders, all-new Acura Integra rides strong demand in first month and leads Acura car sales
  • Acura NSX has best month since December 2017, with first-half sales of NSX Type S up 105%

American Honda sales top 500,000 units in first half despite severe second-quarter supply issues. HR-V posts best first-half sales of all-time with strong customer pre-orders (6,000+) for all-new 2023 model.(PRNewswire)

American Honda

Acura     

Honda


Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Q2

239,789

82,324

157,465

24,624

8,211

16,413

215,165

74,113

141,052


-50.7 %

-56.5 %

-47 %

-51.2 %

-43.8 %

-54.3 %

-50.6 %

-57.6 %

-46 %


Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

June

71,048

24,105

46,943

7,184

2,795

4,389

63,864

21,310

42,554


-53.6 %

-60.6 %

-49 %

-54.8 %

-45.9 %

-59 %

-53.5 %

-61.9 %

-47.6 %

"With strong turn rates of up to 90 percent for core Honda and Acura products, it's clear that success is a relative term in today's business environment and sales volume is not the best measure of true customer demand," said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Auto Sales for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "As we continue an incredible cadence of new model introductions, including the recent launch of the all-new Honda HR-V and Acura Integra, we are very proud of the efforts of our production and sales associates who are working tirelessly to meet the needs of our customers."

HONDA

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes


Core models lead the way for the Honda brand with CR-V topping 22,000 units
and Accord over 10,000 units despite challenging supply issues.   

·         CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid help Honda top 50,000 in first-half
          electrified sales for the second straight year

·         Customer pre-orders for all-new 2023 HR-V total almost 6,000

·         Honda brand pre-orders totaled over 50,000 units in first six months as
          customer demand remains strong

·         Ridgeline posted best June sales in five years at almost 3,000 units         

Stylish & sporty 2023 HR-V kicks off "year of the Honda SUV" with strong demand
as the first units arrive at dealerships.

 

The most powerful, best performing Civic Type R ever will be officially unveiled
this summer.

 

 

ACURA

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes


Supply issues limited sales of popular Acura SUV models, while all-new Integra
welcomes new clients to the brand.

·         Supported by pre-orders, all-new Integra leads Acura car sales; strong
          demand results in first-month sales of almost 1,500 units

·         MDX and RDX combine for sales of 4,389 units

·         NSX Type S first-half sales of 123 units kick off strong final sales year

'22 RDX, TLX & MDX earn IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and NHTSA NCAP 5-Star rating,
with '23 Integra expected to earn top scores.

 

Acura Type S models are most powerful & best handling in the brand's Precision Crafted
Performance lineup.






American Honda Vehicle Sales for June 2022




Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date




June
2022

June
2021***

DSR** % Change

MoM %
Change

June
2022

June
2021***

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change



American Honda Total

71,048

153,122

-55.4 %

-53.6 %

506,207

833,510

-39.7 %

-39.3 %



Total Car Sales

24,105

61,154

-62.1 %

-60.6 %

171,697

312,209

-45.4 %

-45.0 %



Total Truck Sales

46,943

91,968

-50.9 %

-49.0 %

334,510

521,301

-36.3 %

-35.8 %



Honda

Total Car Sales

21,310

55,985

-63.4 %

-61.9 %

156,686

288,306

-46.0 %

-45.7 %



Honda

Total Truck Sales

42,554

81,253

-49.6 %

-47.6 %

296,661

456,820

-35.5 %

-35.1 %



Acura

Total Car Sales

2,795

5,169

-48.0 %

-45.9 %

15,011

23,903

-37.6 %

-37.2 %



Acura

Total Truck Sales

4,389

10,715

-60.6 %

-59.0 %

37,849

64,481

-41.7 %

-41.3 %



* Total Domestic Car Sales

24,103

51,598

-55.1 %

-53.3 %

169,530

267,955

-37.1 %

-36.7 %





Honda Division

21,308

46,441

-55.9 %

-54.1 %

154,522

244,250

-37.2 %

-36.7 %





Acura Division

2,795

5,157

-47.9 %

-45.8 %

15,008

23,705

-37.1 %

-36.7 %



* Total Domestic Truck Sales

46,943

91,965

-50.9 %

-49.0 %

334,510

521,295

-36.3 %

-35.8 %





Honda Division

42,554

81,250

-49.6 %

-47.6 %

296,661

456,814

-35.5 %

-35.1 %





Acura Division

4,389

10,715

-60.6 %

-59.0 %

37,849

64,481

-41.7 %

-41.3 %



  Total Import Car Sales

2

9,556

-100.0 %

-100.0 %

2,167

44,254

-95.1 %

-95.1 %





Honda Division

2

9,544

-100.0 %

-100.0 %

2,164

44,056

-95.1 %

-95.1 %





Acura Division

0

12

-100.0 %

-100.0 %

3

198

-98.5 %

-98.5 %



  Total Import Truck Sales

0

3

-100.0 %

-100.0 %

0

6

-100.0 %

-100.0 %





Honda Division

0

3

-100.0 %

-100.0 %

0

6

-100.0 %

-100.0 %





Acura Division

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %


 

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION


Honda Division Total

63,864

137,238

-55.3 %

-53.5 %

453,347

745,126

-39.6 %

-39.2 %





ACCORD

10,529

20,782

-51.3 %

-49.3 %

80,422

114,707

-30.4 %

-29.9 %





CIVIC

9,633

32,677

-71.7 %

-70.5 %

70,335

152,956

-54.3 %

-54.0 %





CLARITY

2

207

-99.1 %

-99.0 %

207

2,103

-90.2 %

-90.2 %





INSIGHT

1,146

2,157

-48.9 %

-46.9 %

5,722

9,867

-42.4 %

-42.0 %


















CR-V

22,865

36,564

-39.9 %

-37.5 %

116,602

213,199

-45.7 %

-45.3 %





HR-V

5,813

14,019

-60.1 %

-58.5 %

73,016

68,441

6.0 %

6.7 %





ODYSSEY

2,721

8,397

-68.8 %

-67.6 %

20,709

47,556

-56.7 %

-56.5 %





PASSPORT

2,456

4,753

-50.3 %

-48.3 %

20,102

26,694

-25.2 %

-24.7 %





PILOT

5,739

14,714

-62.5 %

-61.0 %

46,435

76,560

-39.7 %

-39.3 %





RIDGELINE

2,960

2,806

1.4 %

5.5 %

19,797

24,370

-19.3 %

-18.8 %
















Acura Division Total

7,184

15,884

-56.5 %

-54.8 %

52,860

88,384

-40.6 %

-40.2 %





ILX

208

2,093

-90.4 %

-90.1 %

6,267

8,233

-24.4 %

-23.9 %





INTEGRA

1,487

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

1,496

0

0.0 %

0.0 %





NSX

36

16

116.3 %

125.0 %

123

60

103.7 %

105.0 %





TLX

1,064

3,048

-66.4 %

-65.1 %

7,122

15,412

-54.1 %

-53.8 %


















MDX

2,523

5,077

-52.2 %

-50.3 %

23,610

36,791

-36.2 %

-35.8 %





RDX

1,866

5,638

-68.2 %

-66.9 %

14,239

27,690

-48.9 %

-48.6 %
















Selling Days

26

25



152

151





**** Electrified Vehicles

9,063

9,512

-8.4 %

-4.7 %

53,452

57,309

-7.3 %

-6.7 %






*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts



**   Daily Selling Rate



***  2021 totals include Honda and Acura model(s) discontinued following the 2020 model year



**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.


