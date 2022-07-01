Hirzel Law, PLC Opens Chicago Office to Serve Illinois Condominium Associations, Homeowners Associations, and Real Estate Law Clients

CHICAGO, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirzel Law, PLC, is pleased to announce the launch of its fourth office location in Chicago, Illinois. Hirzel Law presently represents hundreds of community association and real estate clients in Michigan and Illinois. The new location strengthens Hirzel Law's Midwestern presence as a leader in homeowners association and real estate law. "We are excited about our expansion into Chicago and the opportunity it presents for the continued growth of our law firm," said Managing Member, Kevin Hirzel.

"The Chicago office location will help better serve our Illinois HOA and real estate clients," said Hirzel. The idea for the Chicago office came about when Member Adam Toosley, who has managed over 2000 litigation cases in the past 20 years as an Illinois attorney, joined the firm last year. The firm is also pleased to announce that Michael Shifrin, an experienced Illinois community association and real estate attorney, will also be joining Hirzel Law as of-counsel. "Hirzel Law is looking forward to serving the demand that is needed for condominium associations, homeowners associations, and other real estate clients in the Chicago market," said Hirzel.

"All of us at Hirzel Law are passionate in our commitment to providing peace of mind to our clients." As part of our ongoing commitment to educating our clients to set them up for success, Hirzel Law has also launched The Illinois Condo and HOA Law blog, which has various articles on hot topics in the condominium and HOA industry.

Hirzel Law, PLC is an award-winning and responsive law firm that focuses on condominium, HOA, and real estate law. Kevin Hirzel has been interviewed on community association and real estate issues by various national media outlets, such as CBS, CNBC, Dan Abrams Live, Dr. Drew Midday Live, Fox Business News, Fox News, Newsmax, and the Wall Street Journal. The attorneys at Hirzel Law, PLC have received numerous recognitions from Best Lawyers, the Community Association Institute's College of Community Association Lawyers, Leading Lawyers, and Super Lawyers. Hirzel Law was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington, Michigan, while also maintaining offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Traverse City, Michigan.

Contact Hirzel Law online or call the new Chicago, Illinois office at (312) 646-2770 to learn how our condominium, HOA, and real estate attorneys can assist with your Illinois community association or real estate matters.

