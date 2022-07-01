VENTERRA REALTY PARTNERS WITH BRIGHTIDEA TO FOSTER INNOVATIVE COLLABORATION THROUGHOUT THE COMPANY

HOUSTON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty has partnered with BrightIdea to implement an enhanced process for driving collaborative conversations that will provide a safe place where employee ideas can be shared and explored throughout the organization, helping to shape the future of Venterra.

BrightIdea is an industry leading idea management software tool which allows companies to manage idea submissions, route them to the right people, evaluate them and move them through the pipeline in a simple and seamless manner. Its main function is to run idea crowdsourcing challenges rapidly and effectively at scale, while allowing for transparent feedback and collaboration.

"One of the strengths of Venterra is that our colleagues have a diversity of experience outside of the real estate industry. Through our partnership with BrightIdea, we now have a platform in place that will allow Venterra to utilize our colleagues' varied backgrounds, take part in collaborative conversations and challenges, and provide the ability for leaders to have access to ideas and innovations surfaced from colleagues across all departments of the organization," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty.

While many platforms require heavy customization, BrightIdea's turn-key suite of products are streamlined to make the creation of challenges and participation simple. Through the mobile app, Venterra colleagues can easily collaborate, submit ideas and engage on the go, whenever they feel inspired.

"I am a big believer that positive disruption for businesses begins with imagination and allowing the opportunity for valuable ideas to come forward," said Andrew Stewart, Chairman and Co-Founder of Venterra Realty. Stewart went on to add "As part of Venterra's Never-Ending Pursuit of Excellence, we encourage colleague-driven innovations and applaud team members who share strategies and feedback that help to provide new and better processes in all dimensions of the business. By adding BrightIdea's tool to our technology stack, we look to further increase our ability to identify improvements needed, test different technology solutions and allow for colleagues to supply innovative solutions to better their day-to-day responsibilities."

With the growth that Venterra is experiencing, it is important that the investment in this idea management platform remains fun and meaningful, while adding a more inclusive, collaborative, and scalable solution.

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 70 communities and more than 20,000 apartment units across 16 US cities that provide housing to over 38,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $8.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

