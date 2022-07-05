BankFirst Financial Services Announces Opening of Loan Production Office in Tupelo, Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX:BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent of BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank"), today announced the opening of a new loan production office located at 431 West Main Street, Suite 403, Tupelo, Mississippi, 38804 (the "LPO").

In making the announcement, BankFirst's President and Chief Executive Officer, Moak Griffin, said, "We are thrilled with the opportunity to expand our market presence in northeast Mississippi with the opening of a new LPO in Tupelo. We look forward to meeting with our customers and serving the lending needs of the community." Jamie Osbirn, Northeast Mississippi Regional President of the Bank, will oversee the operations of the LPO. Mr. Osbirn has over 20 years of banking experience in the Tupelo market, primarily focusing on commercial real estate.

With the opening of the new LPO, the Bank now has 36 offices serving Mississippi and Alabama, and has assets in excess of $2.0 billion.

About BankFirst Financial Services

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company based in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.0 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2022. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Company is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, and the Bank operates additional branch offices in Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi, Brookhaven, and Oxford, Mississippi and Birmingham, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

