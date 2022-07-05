YM Careers Selected to Power the American College of Cardiology's - Cardiology Careers

New Platform Will Boost Employer Talent Acquisition and Help Cardiology Professionals Grow their Careers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of business management, e-commerce and payment solutions for member-based organizations, announced today that YM Careers has been selected to power Cardiology Careers, the American College of Cardiology's – premier niche job board serving cardiologists and cardiology care specialists. The new job board launched on Friday, July 1, 2022.

In moving to the YM Careers platform and service, ACC's Cardiology Careers will ensure job seekers can more quickly and easily find and apply for jobs that help them advance their careers. Likewise, employers who use ACC's Cardiology Careers to source and attract talent will now benefit from more relevant and targeted job exposure, helping them find and hire the world's best cardiology professionals.

Unlike mass job boards and aggregators, ACC's Cardiology Careers is specifically marketed to and relied upon by cardiologists who interact with ACC. Moving ACC's Cardiology Careers to YM Careers brings a best-in-class job board and career center experience to professionals and employers.

Some of the new capabilities enabled through the launch include:

Support from experienced job placement professionals, veteran hiring resources, career coaches, CV reviews , and more for members and job seekers.

Access to detailed data, trends, and forecasts about cardiology occupations including growth outlook, compensation ranges, employment statistics, 'day in the life' videos, required skills and education levels, etc., to empower members to make more informed career decisions.

Intuitive job search functionality including a pane view, which helps job seekers more quickly find and apply to well-matched or recommended jobs, resulting in a better user experience.

Targeted access to a highly qualified pool of actively and passively job seeking cardiology care professionals, for employers.

"ACC is the place for cardiovascular professionals to learn, grow , and share as they pursue the College's mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health," said Tristan Jordan, General Manager of YM Careers. "We will use our vast experience as the career center backbone for more than 1,000 healthcare associations to create a new, powerful destination to help ACC's community of cardiologists and cardiology care specialists accelerate and achieve their career goals."

YM Careers is the industry's most trusted career center platform for associations and publishers powering nearly 3,000 niche job boards that connect more than a million employers with tens of millions of association members and website users. Associations leverage the platform to provide a valuable member service, acquire and engage new members, and increase non-dues revenue. YM Careers is part of Community Brands, which offers an integrated set of solutions that help member-based organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency, and digitally engage members.

To learn more, visit ymcareers.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ACC

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its more than 56,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

About Community Brands

Community Brands helps mission-driven organizations thrive. Our software, services, and payment solutions power nonprofits, associations, and K-12 schools to engage the people they serve through programs and events; raise funds to enable their mission; and manage their financials and operations. Our family of brands are bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more about our Community Brands solutions for associations, nonprofits, K-12s, and event tech. Visit us at communitybrands.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

