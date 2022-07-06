Ronnie C. Wright & Amblacks Media Raises $1 Million For The Boat Sports Podcasting Network

Published: Jul. 6, 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boat aka 'Best Of All Time' Sports Podcasting Network founded by Ronnie C. Wright. Has raised $1 million of funding.

Ronnie C. Wright
Two former NFL players who asked to remain anonymous invested a combined $1 million.

Wright owns the majority of the network through Amblacks Media.

The company does not disclose valuations but, Wright said, "The Boat Sports Podcast Network will seek additional capital to grow its brand."

