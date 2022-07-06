Tandym Group Announces Acquisition of Metro Systems

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym"), a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company, has acquired Metro Systems, Inc. ("Metro Systems"), a Virginia-based technology staffing firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tandym is backed by Mill Rock Capital, a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned industrial businesses in North America.

Tandym Group (PRNewswire)

Metro Systems provides nationwide technology staffing and direct hire services to clients spanning a broad range of end markets. The company's central value proposition is predicated on providing a complete employment and services solution to each client, while matching technology candidates to the best possible technology careers. The acquisition substantially enhances the scale and scope of Tandym Tech, Tandym's technology vertical, strengthening its position as a trusted technology partner to its clients. As a result of the combination with Tandym Group, Metro's clients will be able to access a much broader suite of services and expanded capabilities.

"We're very excited to welcome the Metro Systems team to Tandym. By combining our current service offerings with Metro Systems' expertise, our total solution is significantly bolstered to serve our client and candidate partners with an even broader array of services," said Larry Dolinko, CEO of Tandym Group. "Metro Systems has carried out a 17-year legacy of commitment to client success and unparalleled service that aligns perfectly with Tandym's mission."

Kirk Casey and Dave Steinbraker, co-CEOs of Metro Systems stated, "In choosing the right partner, our most important criterion was finding one who shared our values. Nothing is more important to us than our clients, candidates, and employees. Tandym shares these values and can offer all of our stakeholders a remarkable opportunity for growth."

Charles Heskett, Executive Chairman of Tandym Group and Senior Partner at Mill Rock Capital, added, "Metro Systems is a highly strategic acquisition, expanding our client base, skillset, and geographic presence. I look forward to welcoming the Metro Systems team and accelerating the growth of our combined platform."

Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group, Lake Partners Strategy Consultants and White & Case LLP advised Tandym Group on the transaction.

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group (fka The Execu|Search Group) is a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, please visit: tandymgroup.com.

About Metro Systems

Metro Systems is a leading information technology staffing company that began in the Washington D.C. marketplace and has since expanded to serve a national customer base from two physical and five virtual offices across the U.S. Metro provides IT staffing and direct hire services, working with companies in a variety of industries including Financial Services, e-Commerce, Telecommunications and Government Services. They offer a wide array of solutions to customers by leveraging a deep base of consultants who possess skillsets including, but not limited to, data center tech, development, software, database, and big data engineering and project management.

About Mill Rock Capital

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit millrock-cap.com/.

