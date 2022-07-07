Allied Industrial Partners-Backed Waste Eliminator Acquires Gainesville Waste & Recycling and Dawsonville Waste & Recycling

Acquisitions support AIP's vertical integration strategy and add important transfer, disposal and treatment infrastructure further enhancing Waste Eliminator's recycling capabilities

HOUSTON and ATLANTA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Eliminator, LLC ("Waste Eliminator" or the "Company"), a leading regional provider of solid waste hauling, disposal and recycling services backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners ("AIP"), today announced that it has acquired Gainesville Waste & Recycling ("GWAR") and Dawsonville Waste & Recycling ("DWAR"), both based in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007 by Kacy Cronan, GWAR is one of the premier recycling and composting operations in the Atlanta-metro area. GWAR, which partners with large corporate and industrial customers to assist in achieving their sustainability goals, is one of only five permitted biosolids composting companies in the state of Georgia. GWAR has been chosen to handle waste by several nationally recognized corporate due to its resourcefulness in diverting waste from landfills to other beneficial uses. Mr. Cronan will remain with Waste Eliminator as a partner, and will serve on the board of directors and the executive leadership team where he will be responsible for leading business development efforts.

"The acquisition of GWAR is a game-changer for Waste Eliminator, bringing important disposal and recycling infrastructure to the platform, and offering additional recycling capabilities to better serve our customers," said Wes Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Waste Eliminator. "The combined platform is now the largest independent waste management and environmental services business in metro-Atlanta. With the support from Allied Industrial Partners, we are well positioned to integrate these companies and grow further."

"Waste Eliminator shares our commitment to corporate sustainability initiatives and beneficial re-use, which makes them an ideal partner," said Mr. Cronan. "The demand for recycling and sustainability services among our client base is strong, and joining Waste Eliminator will provide us with the additional tools to address the market need."

Waste Eliminator also acquired DWAR, formerly known as 400 North Landfill, an inert landfill outside of Atlanta that handles, processes and recycles organic waste and inert materials that otherwise would be destined for a landfill. DWAR's facilities also includes transfer capacity for C&D and MSW waste.

"When we invested in Waste Eliminator, we saw an attractive opportunity to grow the platform and gain economies of scale in a fragmented market, and we're pleased to be delivering on that vision," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of AIP. "Our continued investment in Waste Eliminator will further enhance the Company's recycling capabilities, which also aligns with AIP's own sustainability goals."

Over the past 18 months, AIP has consummated a total of seven acquisitions, consisting of three platform investments and four bolt-on acquisitions.

About Waste Eliminator

Waste Eliminator is a premier, full-service provider of waste collection, storage, removal, hauling, and recycling and landfill services to industrial and large commercial businesses and governmental entities across Metro-Atlanta. With state-of-the-art recycling capabilities, technology and equipment, and an impressive collection fleet, Waste Eliminator offers unparalleled service and can assist customers across the entire waste stream. For more information, visit www.wasteeliminator.com and www.gwarrecycle.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019 by an experienced group of operating executives and investment professionals, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is an operationally focused lower-middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within defensive industrial subsectors, including industrial services, niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, waste management, environmental services, and critical infrastructure services. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

