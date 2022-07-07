Five Unique Summer Fitness Tips from a Personal Trainer

Life Time has outdoor pools, pickleball and training programs for your fittest summer ever

CHANHASSEN, Minn., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer season is ripe for engaging in activities to get your body and mind stronger and healthier. To make sure people are getting the most out of these longer days, Anika Christ, one of Life Time's (NYSE:LTH) leading trainers and dietitians, has five unique tips to enjoy a healthy, active and fun-filled summer.

Life Time has luxurious outdoor pools, pickleball courts and the best personal training programs for your fittest summer ever. (PRNewswire)

"Summer is a great time to focus on your health and nutrition goals, spend time with the people you care about and try new things and at Life Time we've got indoor and outdoor activities to engage with," says Anika Christ, a Dietitian, Personal Trainer and Life Time's Senior Director of Weight Loss. "It's also a great halfway point to assess where you are with your health goals for the year and consider some new healthy habits in your life."

1. Try Swimming or a Pool Workout

When it's hot outside, a water workout in a pool is a refreshing way to change up your exercise routine. You can swim laps or do a water-based workout using water dumbbells and noodles. Life Time has more than 300 resort-like pools.

"A water workout can add challenge and variety to your routine," Christ says. "Movements are more challenging because of the added resistance of the water while also being easy on the joints."

For older adults, Life Time recently launched ARORA programming, which includes water aerobics classes at its athletic country clubs across North America, along with social events.

A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine says that simply adding 10 minutes of exercise a day will lead to a longer life for many people. Another recent study from the Washington VA Medical Center and George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences concludes that physical fitness adults are 33% less likely to develop dementia compared to less fit individuals.

2. Try a New Sport

Cycling, swimming, running, kayaking and rollerblading are all great summer outdoor activities, which have the bonus of more vitamin D via the sunshine!

You can also try pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the country. Life Time is the nation's premier provider of the sport with hundreds of courts, open play, leagues and lessons by the best instructors. The company is planning to have 600 pickleball courts companywide by the end of 2023.

3. Embrace Grilling

Protein and vegetables are grilling staples, and both are key components of a healthy diet. Stack your grill with chicken, steaks, tempeh, asparagus, onion, mushrooms, corn and peppers. Kebabs are your friend with their combination of vegetables and protein.

Not up for grilling on your own? LifeCafe has grilled meals to go. And, for healthy year-round recipes, Life Time now offers its 60day fitness/nutrition program anytime on-demand through Life Time's digital membership.

4. For Every Alcoholic Beverage, Drink a Glass of Water

Hydration is especially important in the summertime heat. If you're enjoying alcoholic drinks at your local barbecue, space each out with a glass of water in between to keep hydrated.

When you exercise outdoors, dehydration is a key factor in heat illness. Help your body sweat and cool down by staying well-hydrated with water. Replenish 16-20 oz of water for every hour of exercise out in the heat.

5. Try Group Workouts

If you're looking to up your motivation and accountability in your fitness routine, find a group of like-minded individuals to exercise with.

"We know at Life Time that, if you're exercising with a partner or a group, it makes all the difference in the world in terms of keeping you accountable and coming back to your workouts consistently," Christ says. "I'd recommend people find a workout buddy, a personal trainer or a group class for the added motivation and social benefits."

For those looking to push themselves, Life Time offers three Signature Group Training formats coached by thousands of the industry's leading trainers, while offering an all-encompassing approach to wellness:

Ultra Fit – created by Bahram Akradi , Founder, Chairman and CEO of Life Time, Ultra Fit provides strength, stability, and sprint interval training that challenges the neurological, musculoskeletal and cardiovascular systems - all based on science-backed movements.

Alpha – Olympic-style compound and extreme metabolic weightlifting and conditioning through Alpha will help you master all technical movements in an advanced strength training format.

GTX – with heart rate-based training, GTX is the ultimate group training experience, featuring a 50/50 blend of cardio and strength.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.