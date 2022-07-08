Pittco Names Corie Rivers as Vice President of Finance

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management LLC, a single-family office located in Memphis, TN has appointed Corie T. Rivers, CPA, as Vice President of Finance. In this role, Ms. Rivers will oversee all tax compliance, internal and external reporting, as well as serving as a key liaison to the J.R. Hyde III Family Foundation board.

"Corie's promotion to Vice President of Finance is well deserved. She is a key member of Pittco's management team and her dedication to excellence is evident in all she does for Pittco and its affiliates. Her experience and knowledge are an invaluable asset to all of us," said Lorie Jernigan, CFO.

Ms. Rivers graduated from Mississippi State University summa cum laude with a Masters in Taxation and joined Deloitte LLP where she specialized in tax preparation and consulting for partnerships and high-net-worth individuals. She joined Pittco in September 2003 as Assistant Controller and has risen steadily through the ranks.

"My time at Pittco has given me countless opportunities to grow and expand my career. I am proud to serve this family and honored to be appointed VP of Finance", said Ms. Rivers when discussing her promotion.

About Pittco Management

Pittco Management is a single-family office for the family of Pitt Hyde, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

Media Contact:

Pittco Management, LLC

media@pittcomanagement.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pittco Management, LLC