GPARENCY Secures $81M in CRE Deals, Charges Zero Commission

Veteran CRE professional Jennifer Smith hired to help handle growing deal volume

HOWELL, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY , the nation's premier commission-free commercial mortgage brokerage, recently helped two companies finance three commercial properties totaling over $80 million for unbelievably minimal broker fees. Both companies used GPARENCY's Shop the Deal service, and as members, only had to pay a $4,000 fee for a concierge to underwrite, shop and negotiate the term sheet for each transaction.

Waterbury, Connecticut-based Axela Group financed $41 million for two student housing properties in Oklahoma and Philadelphia. As a GPARENCY member, the Axela Group paid $8,000 in broker fees to GPARENCY for both deals. Using a traditional commercial mortgage broker, Axela Group would have paid about $300,000 in commissions.

The experience turned Axela Group CEO Yitz Rabinowitz into a GPARENCY believer. "I'm all in," he said. "I honestly did not expect to experience this level of aggressive terms, smart strategy, constant communication, and seamless closing for such a single, low, flat fee."

Another investor used GPARENCY to finance $39.6 million for an industrial property in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and paid GPARENCY's concierge premium of $4,000 as a member.

GPARENCY's growing popularity and growing deal-size has prompted the company to recruit Jennifer Smith for their large loan division. Jennifer is a veteran CRE professional who most recently served as assistant vice president of investments for Austin, Texas-based National Western Life. Jennifer specializes in large loans, and as GPARENCY is continuing to close large loans, the company knew that she would bring an incredible asset to their large loan division.

"We're revolutionizing the CRE so much that we've had to expand to handle the growing volume of deals," said Ira Zlotowitz, founder and CEO of GPARENCY. "With Jennifer's skills and experience, we're better positioned to help other GPs save money while securing CRE financing."

About GPARENCY

GPARENCY is a full-service, commission-free commercial mortgage brokerage that helps finance property deals nationwide. For members, the company provides qualified borrowers with access to its network of 3,000 lenders as well as a hands-on broker who oversees the borrower's financing from underwriting to closing. Through its powerful technologies and strategic partnerships, GPARENCY also handles all related services on behalf of its clients to deliver a seamless financing experience and provides free property listings on its website. For more information, visit GPARENCY.com .

