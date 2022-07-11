NIKOLA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND WEBCAST AND Q&A PLATFORM FOR SHAREHOLDERS

PHOENIX, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced it will report its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. On that day, Nikola's management will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and outlook.

Nikola Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nikola Corporation) (PRNewswire)

To augment Nikola's engagement with its shareholders and strengthen communication with investors, Nikola will utilize a Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional investors to submit and upvote questions.

Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Nikola's business and financial results on the earnings call. The platform will open on July 25 at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT) and close on August 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT). To submit questions, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/nikola-2022-q2.

What: Date of Nikola Q2 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT)

Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay)

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nikola Corporation