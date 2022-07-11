Pace International Adds Novel Organically Certified Biorational Fungicide for Postharvest Use

WAPATO, Wash., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, announced today that BioSpectra® 100 SC is now listed by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for organic use in the U.S.

The announcement comes six years after the introduction of the product when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (CDPR) approved the product for postharvest applications.

BioSpectra received its OMRI Listed® seal after completing the rigorous certification process and requirements set forth for organic crop production use.

BioSpectra is the latest biorational fungicide to be organically certified for postharvest applications. It provides a broad-spectrum decay control against several major fungal postharvest diseases across various crops and has shown better disease control compared to other organic alternatives.

This highly effective, natural decay control agent has received an exemption from tolerance (MRL) for current agricultural applications in the U.S and it has shown no resistance development over the past decades of use in food.

"As the world's needs continue to evolve, effective biological solutions will play a key role in protecting the quality and marketability of fresh produce. We are proud to continue to bring innovative sustainable solutions to our customers and the fruit packing industry, something that we strive for every day," said Jorge Gotuzzo, Senior Director of Marketing.

This natamycin-based fungicide is the result of the fermentation process of naturally occurring soil micro-organisms and provides a new mode of action, inhibiting pathogen growth.

About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at paceint.com .

About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com .

