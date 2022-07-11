A superb line-up: Brightest Talents gather at HKATG

HONG KONG, July 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first commercial aerospace enterprise in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group (01725. HK) has recently presented its R&D achievements in InnoMark exhibition, drawing the attention of many media and institutions. The Group released an announcement on 5 July 2022 regarding the appointment of new directors and the establishment of new committees, and the news has aroused heated discussions in the industry. According to the announcement, Dr. Othman has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and the chairman of the International Cooperation Committee; and Mr. Niu Aimin has been appointed as a non-executive Director and a member cum secretary of the International Cooperation Committee with effect from the announcement date. It is known that the establishment of the International Cooperation Committee is aimed at promoting the cooperation between the Group and the international organizations, while providing professional advice for the business development of the Group.

Both Dr. Othman and Mr. Niu Aimin have profound experience in the aerospace industry. Dr. Othman was the founding Director-General of the National Space Agency (ANGKASA), laying the foundation of space exploration for Malaysia; she led the National Astronaut Programme which saw the launch of the first Malaysian to the International Space Station in 2007. She was responsible for the launch of Malaysia Remote Sensing Satellites: TiungSAT and RazakSAT, was appointed as a Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in Vienna and served as the Deputy DirectorGeneral of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) in June 2009.

Between 2017 and 2021, Dr. Othman was the Director of the International Science Council (ISC) Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific (ROAP). As for Mr. Aimin Niu, he has been undertaking international cooperation in space technology and its applications as well as space exploration since 1998. He took the leadership roles at the BeiDou International Cooperation Center between 2021 and 2022 and respectively served as Senior Expert and Scientific Affairs Officer (P4) for the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) from 2011 to 2014 and from 2017 to 2020.

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group is committed to leading the commercial aerospace industry in Hong Kong and creating an ecological chain serving the global commercial aerospace industry. The group has recently moved into the Advanced Manufacturing Center (AMC) located in the Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate, setting up Hong Kong's first satellite manufacturing center; a monitoring and operation control, application, and data center for satellites of 180,000 square feet for the manufacture of the first operational satellites in 2022.

As an important part of the corporate governance structure, the professionalism of the new directors will continue to enhance the level of corporate governance, help the Group further enhance its international expertise in satellite manufacturing, measurement, and control technology, and promote the development of cooperation between HKATG and world-class organisations to capture the rapid growth of the aerospace industry, contribute to the enhancement of international influence and convey the future development of the Group.

It is reported that the HKATG will continue to invite experts in the field of aerospace from all over the world to join the Group, to bring highly professional talents under one roof. At the same time, the Group has signed strategic cooperation agreements with several local universities to provide a career platform for more local space graduates by making use of the opportunity of commercial satellite manufacturing. In the future, the Group will continue to recruit international professionals to combine with the training of local talents to drive more innovative achievements, encourage young people to join the industry, as well as promote the development of re-industrialization in Hong Kong.

