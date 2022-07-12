bp, First National Bank of Omaha Introduce BPme Rewards Visa® with Elevated Rewards and Savings

Customers have additional opportunities to earn rewards and more choice in when and how they redeem

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bp today announced the launch of the new BPme Rewards Signature Visa® Credit Card in conjunction with First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) and Visa. The new BPme Rewards Visa introduces a modern take on the traditional fuel card, improving customer benefits by combining the power of BPme Rewards with traditional credit card advantages, like cash back rewards and flexible redemption options.

"We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, this new BPme Rewards Visa gives the best rewards to our most loyal customers," said Lisa Blalock, vice president of marketing for bp. "We have enhanced the rewards, provided more choice in the way our customers can redeem and made it simple to save money on all fuel and convenience store purchases at bp & Amoco."

The BPme Rewards Visa can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, providing cardholders with greater spending power and opportunities to earn rewards, including:

At bp and Amoco stores:

In addition, rewards available on other purchases:

Redeem rewards your way with redemption options:

Cash back

Account statement credit

Gift cards from major retailers

Travel experiences

Additional benefits:

No annual fee 2

Unlimited rewards potential

"We are honored to have the opportunity to work with such a well-known and highly regarded global brand as bp, and are confident their customers will find this new card to be of exceptional value," said Jerry J. O'Flanagan, Executive Vice President, Partner Customer Segment, at FNBO.

The BPme Rewards Visa is an enhanced credit card offer built upon the existing BPme Rewards loyalty program. The BPme app also makes it easy to pay, view receipts, track rewards and more through the mobile phone.

For more information about the new BPme Rewards Visa, please visit www.BPmeVisa.com/Launch.

About bp

bp's purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition. For more information visit bp.com.

About FNBO

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a leader in the credit card partnership arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. For over 60 years, FNBO has specialized in providing comprehensive credit card programs with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Visit card.fnbo.com for more information.

¹See the Rewards Program Terms and Conditions for details including earnings, redemption, expiration and forfeiture. Your % back rewards are earned as points.

BP Fuel Purchases using a mobile wallet (such as Apple Pay®) will not receive a price reduction if payment system infrastructure is not in place to provide the price reduction. In those instances, the purchase will be eligible to earn rewards points instead.

Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

²For additional information about Annual Percentage Rates (APRs), fees and other costs, see the Summary of Credit Terms.

Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa

International Service Association and used under license.

bp America Copyright © 2022

