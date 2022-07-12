JPAR® -- REAL ESTATE NAMED TOP 100 CULTURE BY FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW

Independent Research Identified JPAR® — Real Estate as One of the Top 100 Franchise Brands with the Best Culture Based on Surveys of Over 30,000 Franchise Owners

FRISCO, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® — Real Estate, America's #1 fastest-growing, 100% commission brokerage is pleased to announce their recognition by Franchise Business Review as one of the Top 100 franchise brands with the best culture in 2022.

Independent Research Identified JPAR® — Real Estate as One of the Top 100 Franchise Brands with the Best Culture.

"We are very proud to receive this honor. The culture of any business plays an important role in its growth and success," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Franchising. "This recognition demonstrates our commitment to develop a culture where top producers can network and support each other in achieving their growth goals. Today is a proud day for our organization."

This recognition comes as the brand achieves significant growth. It has also been recognized as America's #1 Fastest-Growing 100% Commission Brokerage and most recently as a Top Franchise for 2022 by Franchise Business Review.

"JPAR® sets the standard when it comes to establishing a culture of success," said Mark Johnson, President, JPAR® — Real Estate. "Sharing best practices so everyone is served and everyone can win is what we're all about," added Johnson.

JPAR® — Real Estate was among more than 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures.

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 3,300 agents operating in 65 offices across 26 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.jpar.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Gentile

matt@mybffsocial.com

412.477.3349

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate