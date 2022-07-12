NEW BATTISTA HYPER GT: FIRST SERIES PRODUCTION CAR SET FOR NORTH AMERICA IN AUGUST

World's first pure-electric hyper GT enters series production in a dedicated space in the heart of Automobili Pininfarina's design, engineering and development hub in Cambiano, Italy

The Battista Atelier space has been meticulously revamped for the hand-crafting of Battista, now featuring a dedicated commissioning lounge for prospective owners

Every Battista receives up to 1,340 hours of hand-crafting to achieve each client's unique vision, as part of an immersive and collaborative experience with Automobili Pininfarina's designers

Producing more than 1,900 PS and 2,340 Nm torque, Battista is the most powerful Italian sports car in history. No more than 150 pieces will be commissioned and built for clients worldwide

Per Svantesson , Automobili Pininfarina CEO said: "The Battista hyper GT is the realisation of a dream, which began with design icon Battista 'Pinin' Farina's ambition to create a beautiful car bearing only the Pininfarina name. We are proud to have achieved that goal and in doing so, we lead a movement into an exciting new luxury era, where design purity and a focus on sustainable innovations will shape a series of incredible new vehicles from Automobili Pininfarina."

The first series production Battista to be crafted at the new Atelier is captured in Monaco during its debut client test experience before heading to the prestigious Monterey Car Week in August

CAMBIANO, Italy and MUNICH, Germany, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Production of Battista, the world's first pure-electric hyper GT, has begun in a dedicated new Atelier space in Cambiano, Italy. Located in the Piemonte region of Italy, this milestone represents an exciting chapter in the development story of new Italian luxury carmaker Automobili Pininfarina and will be further celebrated when the first series production Battista makes its appearance at Monterey Car Week in August.

The award-winning Battista is now being hand-crafted by a team of artisans in the bespoke 2,300 square metre facility, with no more than 150 to be created over its lifecycle. Owners of Battista can look forward to world-class customer service through 25 experienced luxury partners in the Automobili Pininfarina global retailer network, as well its own team of Client Relations specialists.

Per Svantesson, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said: "I am proud to lead the team responsible for bringing the award-winning Battista to life as a production car. Since launching Automobili Pininfarina in Rome in 2018, we have developed a team of 118 experts, drawn from 20 nations worldwide. This diverse 'family' is now established in both our Munich Headquarters and in our northern Italy home where a growing team of designers, engineers and vehicle development specialists envision ground-breaking vehicles of the future.

"This great family has overcome significant challenges in recent years by maintaining a laser focus on delighting Battista owners. The delivery of Battista this year marks a leap in the advancement of automotive design and technology, and I am sure owning one will be rewarding and remarkable in equal measure."

CONTEMPORARY CRAFT: BUILDING THE BATTISTA

One member of the diverse Automobili Pininfarina family is Andrea Novello, Director of Production. Novello's grandfather was employed in the same facility several decades ago, yet his learnings and techniques continue to be deployed in the crafting of Battista.

Andrea Novello said: "The Battista Atelier is evocative, surrounded by history and inspiration in a facility that's been refurbished to accommodate the assembly of the most powerful car to ever be created in Italy. Here we blend the most technically advanced components, materials, and quality assurance processes to ensure Battista ownership is as thrilling as the driving experience it offers."

The Battista Atelier is split into 14 production and quality assurance zones. Using modern technologies – such as multiple new, bespoke mounting rigs across the Atelier – and more traditional processes and tools, such as highly accurate pneumatic screwdrivers recommissioned for detailed fittings for Battista, the construction process respects the facility's coachbuilding heritage.

From start to finish, assembly of each Battista takes 10 weeks, while the hand-painted finish of the Battista Anniversario requires an extended 18-week schedule. Each individual Battista is assembled by 10 craftspeople, taking more than 1,250 hours. The bespoke design features and finish of the exclusive Battista Anniversario extends this up to 1,340 hours.

The Battista's rolling chassis, comprising electric powertrain, T-shaped battery, carbonfibre monocoque and all electrical systems, enters the first zone for evaluation against Automobili Pininfarina's strict quality standards. Its status is recorded here. This is the first of many electronically managed gates Battista must pass through as it makes its way through Cambiano.

The Battista begins to take shape as the primed Body-in-White is then bonded with the monocoque. With its 'Goccia' roof enclosing the cabin, the Battista gains structural strength and rigidity. Mounted on another bespoke rig, this two-day process measures and records every dimension and parameter to the finest tolerances in a measurement area that has featured in the successful creation of special vehicles for 20 years in the centre of the facility. The body is then dismounted from the chassis in preparation to move to a dedicated paint facility.

The standard paint cycle takes three to four weeks, using a new paint compound with a multi-layer metallic finish, in one of 28 colours inspired by the Piemonte region of Italy – the heartland of Automobili Pininfarina. Each panel is fitted to another bespoke rig to ensure perfect colour matching. While the exterior paintwork is perfected, the dashboard and interior elements are fitted.

In the fifth zone, 80 per cent of the vehicle is assembled, taking two days. An ergonomic lift with bespoke jig helps the craftsmen and women achieve the tight tolerances required for elements such as the wheel arches and flat underfloor. The complex butterfly doors – sophisticated in design and integral to the vehicle structure – are also fitted at this stage, over two days, using another unique piece of mounting equipment that can support the weight of the doors and tilt in multiple directions to ensure fitment is perfectly aligned.

The first end-of-line checks and commissions are undertaken next, with bespoke software and tooling used to check all standards are being met with the vehicle in Plant Mode. It is then switched to Customer Mode to ensure real-life functions work as they should – including charging the battery, infotainment and the unique Automobili Pininfarina SUONO PURO sound signature.

The final physical workstation in the Atelier sees the Battista raised on another lift for 24 hours to complete a thorough wheel and steering alignment. Each vehicle is then checked in the water management area to ensure water cannot get into the vehicle, regardless of its intensity, before final sign-off and completion of its digital log.

End-of-line quality checks are completed by specialists passionate for delivering perfection, which also includes functional tests, a thorough aesthetic evaluation in the light tunnel and on-road testing. This ultimate GT testing programme is completed on a bespoke route designed to assess each Battista in a way that replicates how owners will use their vehicles across a varied route of road types and surfaces. Each Battista is verified by the same test driver in exceptional detail, before returning to Cambiano where the protective wrap is removed ahead of a final aesthetic check, to be ready for client deliveries.

Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer, said: "Our objective with Battista was to deliver an alluring new kind of 'Gran Turismo' driving experience, leveraging unprecedented power developed through electrification and perfectly complimenting the exquisite work of our Design team in the shapes and details featuring throughout this hyper GT.

"We have prioritised quality in everything we do. From world-class technical componentry to relentless testing during Battista's development programme, we wanted to ensure our customers will enjoy every experience with this incredible first car from the Automobili Pininfarina team."

A BESPOKE JOURNEY FOR EVERY CLIENT

Visiting the Battista Atelier gives each owner the opportunity to meet the team behind the vehicle, work in partnership to tailor the design of their car and see it being built as part of an unparalleled commissioning and ownership experience.

Clients are taken through an in-depth consultation process to configure their Battista. A bespoke design proposal is created for each client before they are invited to Cambiano to work face-to-face with the designers, where they then refine their final specification.

Dave Amantea, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Design Officer, engages with each client to perfect their configuration. Amantea said: "Every Battista will be bespoke. As passionate designers we love sharing our expertise and insights with clients, revealing our unique PURA design philosophy, and collaborating to craft a bespoke Battista matching the client's individuality and dream specification.

"It is a very personal experience and therefore imperative that we provide inspiration and unforgettable moments for them as they choose from a near-unlimited number of options. This process guarantees an unmistakable version of Battista for each owner, which presents their personality everywhere they go."

Alongside the assembly area is a commissioning suite for clients, where exterior and interior colour and material options can be specified and featuring a range of samples to review, touch and feel. For the exterior, additional elements can be specified, such as the Battista Exterior Jewellery Pack, brake calliper colours and custom finishes for the wheels. In total, there are up to 13.9 quintillion exterior combinations.

Inside, 128 million possible configurations for the colours, materials – including leather, Alcantara and aluminium – and engravings enable clients to create a Battista like no other. The exclusivity enhances Battista's investment status, building on a rich history of collectible motoring masterpieces to bear the Pininfarina name.

Sara Campagnolo, Director of Colour & Material Design, said: "With Battista we have an opportunity to bring true personalisation and craftsmanship to an entirely new sector. Merging innovative technology with Pininfarina's rich design heritage is a real privilege, using sustainable materials and processes that we will take forward and elevate with future projects."

Throughout the design and creation journey, clients are updated on the status of their Battista, shared directly with them by the Automobili Pininfarina Client Relations Team.

UNPARALLELED OWNERSHIP EXPERIENCE

Automobili Pininfarina's client services are ensured for the lifetime ownership of Battista. A 360-degree digital approach to aftersales, incorporating parts and warranty management, training and remote diagnostics supports the peace of mind delivered by global retail partners. With a presence across North America, Europe, Middle East, Australia and Asia – clients are cared for wherever they are.

For specialist technical matters, a 'flying doctor' will fly anywhere in the world to support the client and Battista. With an encyclopaedic knowledge of the Battista, the team of flying doctors has been involved in the car's development from the ground-up, including the development of the Battista owner's manual and retail partner workshop manual.

Owners will also be reassured by comprehensive aftersales packages: Eccellenza, Futura and Eterna.

Eccellenza: A five- or 10-year exclusive maintenance programme ensuring safety and reliability on all vehicle functions and components throughout ownership, providing optimum performance and safeguarding its warranty and value.

Futura: Automobili Pininfarina's extended battery and powertrain warranty for Battista, providing an additional seven years of cover and reassurance over the standard three-year warranty.

Eterna: A ready-to-install solution to enrich the ownership experience and long-term value of Battista, the Eterna Programme offers a replacement body parts kit which can be ordered when configurating the car. It is crafted and matched to the original configuration and painted at the time of production.

Deliveries to customers worldwide of Battista will commence this summer. The pure-electric hyper GT is specified in either 'Pura' body style or featuring the 'Furiosa' body design package. Five examples of the Battista Anniversario will be created as part of the total 150-unit production limit, with this unique specification vehicle celebrating the lifetime achievements of design icon Battista 'Pinin' Farina. All five pieces are already sold.

The Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it will deliver a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined range based on US EPA: 300 miles on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Battista Atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered, and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most desired, sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment.

