ColdQuanta Accelerates Momentum in First Half of 2022

Global Quantum Ecosystem Leader Attracts Deep Bench of Talent and Delivers on Promise of Quantum Technology with Product Milestones

BOULDER, Colo., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta , the global quantum ecosystem leader, today announced significant momentum for the first half of 2022 highlighted by business growth, technical milestones, leadership expansion and more. These accomplishments further demonstrate the company's commitment to driving maturation of its products and its ability to leverage game-changing talent and experience.

ColdQuanta logo (PRNewswire)

"The momentum in which we entered the New Year, with a 140% in bookings increase and a nearly doubling of our headcount, has positioned ColdQuanta for a strong year," said Scott Faris, ColdQuanta CEO. "ColdQuanta continues to demonstrate its industry leadership by attracting esteemed quantum experts, attaining notable product milestones, and garnering third party endorsements. These achievements are important building blocks in our effort to address some of today's most pressing challenges with quantum technologies."

Noteworthy milestones over the last six months include:

Product Milestones:

Expansion of Quantum Talent:

Growth:

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is a global quantum technology company solving the world's most challenging problems. The company harnesses quantum mechanics to build and integrate quantum computers, sensors, and networks. From fundamental physics to leading edge commercial products, ColdQuanta enables "quantum everywhere" through an ecosystem of devices and platforms. Founded in 2007, ColdQuanta grew from decades of research in atomic physics and work at JILA, with intellectual property licensed through the University of Colorado and University of Wisconsin. ColdQuanta's scalable and versatile cold atom technology is used by world-class organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space Station. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; and Oxford, UK. Find out how ColdQuanta is building the future at www.coldquanta.com .

The name ColdQuanta and the ColdQuanta logo are both registered trademarks of ColdQuanta, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ColdQuanta