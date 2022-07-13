InventHelp Presents Polite Driver Acknowledgement Sign (SCO-190)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a frequent commuter and I appreciate when people in other vehicles are polite to me," said the inventor from Manteca, Calif. "I created this invention to allow drivers to show their appreciation to other drivers who are polite and courteous on the roadway."

He created THANK YOU! that provides drivers with an option to communicate positive acknowledgements with a sign in the vehicle's rear window. This patent-pending invention would help improve mobile communication and give drivers a sense of satisfaction. The sign could be illuminated at the rear window of any vehicle by a push of a button. Additionally, this could help combat road rage that could result in accidents, providing drivers a safer environment to drive in.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

