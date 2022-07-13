On Lok Offering Next Series of Aging Mastery Program® Workshops in August

10-week Virtual Program Helps Aging Adults Age Their Way Through Validated Curriculum, Expert Lectures, and Community-centric Workshop

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Sessions for the next Aging Mastery Program® (AMP) offered by On Lok are scheduled for July 21st and July 28th from 3-4 pm.

Launched during COVID-19, AMP is a virtual 10-week program created by the National Council on Aging (NCOA), which helps older adults fully enjoy the benefits and opportunities of increased longevity and connect with others. The program emphasizes positive aging and the belief that simple lifestyle changes and community can significantly improve the aging experience.

"Research shows we are living anywhere from 20 to 30 years longer than previous generations," says Valorie Villela, Director of WELL Senior Programming, On Lok. "AMP is a wonderful program that gives older adults the tools to turn lifestyle changes that are a natural part of aging, into lasting behaviors that lead to improved health, stronger economic security, and increased well-being."

Each week, AMP focuses on a topic, including nutrition, relationships, financial fitness, community engagement, and more. To augment NCOA curriculum, On Lok brought in experts across topics to teach participants important skills and offer tools to make the most of their bonus years.

"The workshop is a beautiful way for people to connect and have meaningful discussions about what it means to grow old," said Dr. Patrick Arbore, Director and Founder of Elderly Suicide Prevention & Grief Related Services at the Institute on Aging and an AMP faculty member. "It allows older adults to learn new things and also to get validated for what they already know—what they have learned through the process of aging."

In June, On Lok held an in-person celebration for the 140 graduates of its AMP workshops. "Social connection is vital to older adults and became even more so during the pandemic. Seeing classmates come together to celebrate their achievement and continue to foster the relationships they created virtually was really inspiring," said Villela.

Many AMP graduates loved the workshop and are eager to stay connected via an On Lok AMP Alumni Network. "AMP made me feel connected to people and to resources within my community. The instructors were great and provided lots of useful information," said graduate, Joe Ochab. "I never expected to make it to 50 because of my medical issues. Sixty was a big deal and 70 seemed an impossible goal. Here I am now, pushing 77, and I am more grateful than ever. AMP reminded me all the reasons why," added graduate Frank Brooks.

On Lok was the first organization in San Francisco to offer AMP, with workshops in both English and Spanish. It collaborated with partners including Mission Neighborhood Centers for the Spanish version and reached outside San Francisco with the Peninsula Jewish Community Center, to help promote and recruit within their communities.

The next workshop will be offered by On Lok in August. It is open to San Francisco Bay Area residents age 55+ and will be limited to 20 participants to encourage group participation and sharing. To learn more or sign up for one of an Information Session, contact Valorie Villela at (415) 439-9364 or valorie@onlok.org.

About On Lok

On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. With 50 years of experience, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

