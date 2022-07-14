AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND TELEDYNE FLIR ENTER INTO THREE-YEAR COMPONENT PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Amprius Expands Commercial Relationship with Leader in the Defense and Industrial Markets

FREMONT, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., ("Amprius"), the leader in lithium-ion batteries with its Si Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that it has entered into a Component Purchase Agreement with Teledyne FLIR, a global leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned aerial systems ("UAS"), and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets. The agreement sets forth the commercial terms under which both companies plan to expand their relationship over the next three years to address the expanding UAS market.

Teledyne FLIR's industry-leading UAS products are used by defense and security forces worldwide. With conventional graphite-based batteries offering limited flight time at a heavier weight, Amprius' cells offer UAS customers like Teledyne FLIR nearly double the energy density in the same volumetric space with the ability to maintain balanced high energy at high power.

"Amprius' battery cells can enhance our UAS and unmanned ground system capabilities by extending power and range, which means longer missions and time-on-target for our customers," said Dr. Jennifer Rochlis, Vice President, Products and Solution Architecture for Unmanned Systems and Integrated Solutions at Teledyne FLIR. "That's a clear win-win."

Specifically, Amprius' three product platforms, high energy cells that are over 400Wh/kg, high power cells that are 6C continuous discharge capable, and balanced energy and power cells that are over 390Wh/kg and C/5 continuous discharge capable, can all be used to enable performance unattainable with conventional batteries

"Working with a leading company such as Teledyne FLIR marks an exciting milestone for Amprius, and this alliance further validates the leading capabilities of our batteries across the defense and industrial industries," said Ronnie Tao , Amprius' Vice President of Business Development and Marketing. "Amprius' Si-Nanowire anode technology offers the UAS market what we believe are among the highest specific energy lithium-ion cells commercially available, with higher energy density, faster charging times, and wide temperature ranges to empower a broad range of applications "

Based on Amprius' estimates and a recent market study by InsiderIntelligence , the total battery market for UAS is expected to increase to approximately $38 billion by 2025. Amprius' breakthrough 100 percent Silicon Anode(1) battery cells are designed to meet the needs of this rapidly growing segment.

(1) Actual percentage of silicon is 99.5%-99.9% which is in the range of acceptable purity levels for materials that are considered 100%.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and lithium-ion cells. Please go to Amprius.com for more information. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, each as amended, including Amprius' or its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future.

