GAF Expands Commercial Roofing Operations with New Polyiso Manufacturing Location

Future plant in Peru, Illinois to enable the company to better serve commercial customers

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, today announced a commitment to build the company's fifth polyisocyanurate (polyiso) insulation manufacturing plant in Peru, Illinois.

GAF (PRNewswire)

GAF has signed an agreement to purchase more than 100 acres of land in Bureau County, Illinois for the future home of a 450,000 sq ft plant that will manufacture the company's EnergyGuard™ line of products. Construction is expected to break ground in the third quarter of this year with production beginning on the site in 2024. GAF expects to bring more than 70 advanced manufacturing and engineering jobs to the Peru community through this new plant.

"GAF's growth is fueled by a deep commitment to serving our customers with innovative products and outstanding service. This investment in Peru is a clear demonstration of this commitment," said Jim Schnepper, CEO of GAF. "Peru's proximity to our customer base, transportation infrastructure and access to outstanding manufacturing and engineering talent make it an ideal location for us to continue our growth."

Polyiso is a versatile, high-performance insulation solution commonly used as continuous insulation for roofs and walls. It is often used in sustainable or green building applications. All polyiso roofing insulation manufactured by GAF has received GREENGUARD Gold certification, which means it has been tested against standards and proven to have low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

In addition to manufacturing GAF EnergyGuard Polyiso Insulation and EnergyGuard NH (Non-Halogenated - made with non-halogenated flame retardants) Polyiso Insulation, the new plant in Peru will have enhanced technologies to manufacture custom and tapered design polyiso insulation, as well as composite polyiso insulation board which will be a new offering from GAF.

"This is an exciting time for our business and an important step toward meeting our goal of becoming the leader in the commercial roofing industry," said John Altmeyer, Executive Chairman, GAF Commercial Roofing. "Expanding manufacturing capacity is critical to continue delivering best-in-class service for our customers. Peru is an ideal location for us to expand polyiso production and continue innovating to meet our customer's current and future needs."

The company chose Peru because of its ideal location with perfect I-80 East/West and I-39 North/South access and excellent access to railways to service all of our Midwest customers. The city has strong community values with a talented workforce that brings a wealth of experience and innovative manufacturing capabilities that will be an immense asset to the company's future operations.

"Today is a momentous day for the city of Peru and our continuing efforts to keep expanding the job base in Peru for the benefit of all Peruvians as well as our community partners in our 3-county region," said Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski. "As a leader in modern manufacturing, we know GAF will be a great asset to this community bringing high-quality jobs and a true commitment to innovation that will benefit the city for years to come. We thank all of those that played a role in helping bring this opportunity to Peru."

This new plant will join the company's four existing polyiso operations in Cedar City, Utah; Gainesville, Texas; Statesboro, Georgia; and New Columbia, Pennsylvania.

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service.

