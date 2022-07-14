Policygenius and Facet Wealth Partner to Improve the Term Life Coverage Process for Advisors' Clients

Insurtech startup and fintech financial planning firm help clients get the life insurance coverage they need

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius , the one-stop platform for comparing and buying insurance, and Facet Wealth , a fintech company offering unbiased, personalized advice that integrates into every facet of life at an affordable flat fee, today announced a partnership that empowers Facet's network of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals to offer term life insurance to its clients.

Policygenius recently launched an enterprise offering called Policygenius Pro, a powerful, end-to-end insurance solution that helps advisors accelerate and streamline life insurance sales. Partners receive exclusive access to a wide variety of insurers, coverage types, and policy options, including accelerated underwriting offerings, and also receive support from an expert staff of dedicated specialists for case management and product support.

When Facet first began working with Policygenius in an exploratory partnership, Facet helped more than 500 clients secure the right life insurance coverage using Policygenius Pro.

"Facet Wealth delivers a new standard of fiduciary guidance, whereby personalized financial planning and advice is on par with the growth of your investments, and this partnership is an extension of that commitment to our clients," Brent Weiss, CFP®, co-founder of Facet Wealth, said. "The simplicity afforded by Policygenius Pro will allow our advisors to help clients secure the coverage they need and to ensure peace of mind for their families, especially as we enter a period rife with volatility."

The success of Facet's model is evident in its rapid growth since its inception in 2016. Facet was ranked as the second fastest growing company in the Mid Atlantic by Inc and had a $100 million Series C raise earlier this year.

"This was a natural partnership for both companies, which is why our early work together created so much value," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "Facet and Policygenius work with people to build more secure financial futures. We both believe strongly in unbiased advice from experts offered through customer-centric financial products and services made accessible across the socioeconomic spectrum."

Policygenius Pro expands the breadth of options available to Facet's clients and is an important step toward the firm's mission to democratize financial planning and to increase access to high-quality financial guidance and planning to millions of Americans. Policygenius' best-in-class customer experience coupled with their Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 75+, which is double the industry average, ensures that Facet planners can refer their 12,000 clients with confidence.

Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home and auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $170 billion in coverage.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email press@policygenius.com . For more information about Policygenius Pro, go to https://visit.policygenius.com/policygenius-pro/ or email partnerships@policygenius.com .

Facet Wealth was founded in 2016 on the belief that unbiased, personalized financial advice is essential to living well. Redefining what financial planning means, Facet's mission is to empower people to live more enriched lives by delivering a new standard of guidance. Without asset minimums, Facet's planning goes far beyond a person or family's investments by focusing on advice that addresses every way money impacts their life. This has made Facet a finalist in the category of Industry Disruptor for the 2022 WealthManagement Industry Awards. Its tech-driven approach is customized to each client's needs, pairing people with their own CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, a fiduciary who meets with them 1:1 to integrate tailored financial advice into their entire life – all at an affordable subscription price. Facet's community of over 100 CFP® professionals are providing traditionally overlooked households with the power of choice and freedom from financial worry. In recognition of their innovative approach and high-quality client experience, Facet Wealth was named NerdWallet's "Best Online Financial Planning Service" in 2020. Additionally, Facet has been named as one of Financial Planning's 50 Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022.

To date, Facet Wealth has raised more than $165 million in funding from Durable Capital Partners LP, Warburg Pincus, Slow Ventures, Telesoft Partners, Green Cow Venture Capital and others.

Facet Wealth is a national SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). For more information, please visit facetwealth.com and connect with them on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

