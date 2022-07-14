Universal Security Instruments Announces its Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results

OWINGS MILLS, Md., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and its fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

The Company reported:

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 , sales increased $1,293,212 (43.1%) to $4,290,550 from $2,997,338 from the comparable period last year. The Company reported a net loss of $235,838 , or $0.10 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $456,838 , or $0.20 per basic and diluted share for the comparable period of the previous year.

For the 12 months ended March 31, 2022 , sales increased $2,029,634 (11.6%) to $19,549,785 versus $17,520,151 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 . The Company reported a net loss of $78,150 , or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $268,343 or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. The results for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021 included forgiveness of the Company's Payroll Protection Plan loan in the amount of $221,400 .

Harvey Grossblatt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "While our sales have increased for the year, our gross margins have decreased due to higher costs caused by supply chain disruptions due to ocean freight shortages, port congestion in Long Beach, California and domestic trucking issues. We are also experiencing difficulty obtaining raw materials such as micro-processing chips and other electrical components.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 50-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com. On February 25, 2022, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among the Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Infinite Reality, Inc. Closing is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. On May 16, 2022, the Company filed with the SEC a proxy statement and Form S-4 registration statement in connection with the Merger.

------------------------------------------------------------

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 2021 Net sales $4,290,550 $2,997,338 Net loss (235,838) (456,838) Net loss per share – basic and diluted (0.10) (0.20)





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887



Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2022 2021 Net sales $19,549,785 $17,520,151 Net (loss) income (78,150) 268,343 Net (loss) income per share – basic and diluted (0.03) 0.12





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



ASSETS March 31,

2022

2021 Cash $ 438,735

$ 160,604 Accounts receivable and amount due from factor 4,090,113

2,583,463 Inventory 6,229,061

4,181,193 Prepaid expenses 241,342

336,699 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 10,999,251

7,261,959















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET 477,627

184,678 OTHER ASSETS 44,243

48,717 TOTAL ASSETS $11,521,121

$7,495,354







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Line of credit - factor Short-term portion of operating lease liability $2,157,086 131,880

$ 18,904 171,122 Accounts payable– Trade Note payable – Eyston Company Ltd. Accrued liabilities 2,557,433 1,081,440 619,465

1,264,709 - 242,623 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,547,304

1,697,358 NOTE PAYABLE – Eyston Company Ltd. - noncurrent LONG-TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES - 335,411 335,411

1,081,440 - 1,081,440 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES -

- SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 20,000,000 authorized, 2,312,887 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021 23,129

23,129 Additional paid-in capital 12,885,841

12,885,841 (Accumulated Deficit) (8,270,564)

(8,192,414)







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,638,406

4,716,556 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $11,521,121

$7,495,354

Contact: Harvey Grossblatt, President

Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

410-363-3000, Ext. 224

Or

Zachary Mizener

Lambert & Co.

315-529-2348

View original content:

SOURCE Universal Security Instruments, Inc.