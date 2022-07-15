Hamilton-Selway Fine Art Presents "Graphic Summer" - Our Upcoming Art Auction

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is proud to present Graphic Summer, the most recent addition to our auction series bringing together a diverse group of artists who all used graphic elements in exciting and groundbreaking ways. This summer auction will showcase vibrant colors, bold lines, and pop symbolism associated with artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Helen Frankenthaler, Shepard Fairey, and KAWS to name a few - all of whom changed the art world and redefined a genre.

Graphic Summer auction offers a unique opportunity for both experienced and emerging collectors to acquire works of art that will elevate their collections to the next level. If you are in the Los Angeles area, please join us in person for our VIP highlights preview over cocktails on Sunday, July 24th. We invite you to participate in this auction, no matter where you may be by visiting hsfaauctions.com and signing up today!

Our Graphic Summer auction runs July 18th – 28th, and includes work by Bambi, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mr. Brainwash, Vija Celmins, Salvador Dali, Jim Dine, Shepard Fairey, Helen Frankenthaler, David Hockney, Robert Indiana, Alex Katz, KAWS, Jeff Koons, David LaChappelle, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Longo, Heiner Meyer, Takashi Murakami, Opie, Pablo Picasso, Ken Price, Robert Rauschenberg, James Rosenquist, Marvel's' Alex Ross and Stan Lee, Ed Ruscha, Wayne Thiebaud, and William Wegman. For a full list of works sign into our auction: www.hsfaauctions.com.

Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is an internationally prominent gallery specializing in Pop Art limited edition prints and paintings. For three decades, our client list has included esteemed members of the Hollywood community, billionaire investors, Academy Award winning actors, and people of all walks of life who simply love art.

For more information about the auction or for general press inquiries please visit our website: www.hamiltonselway.com or contact Ron Valdez at 310-657-1711 / Ron@hamiltonselway.com

