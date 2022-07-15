InventHelp Inventor Develops Toys to Terminate Temper Tantrums (SBT-109)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have 14 years of experience as a child counselor and I thought there could be a toy to help terminate a child's tantrums," said an inventor, from Carlsbad, Calif., "so I invented the B. R. A. D. DOLLS. My design could provide coping skills for a child to learn to control his or her emotions."

The invention provides an effective way to help end a child's temper tantrum. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional dolls and stuffed animals. As a result, it would interrupt and distract the child from the negative emotions and it would help calm a child. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SBT-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

