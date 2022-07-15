Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable on September 22, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

