RMO LLP'S SCOTT RAHN AND SEAN MUNTZ NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARIES"

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that Founding Partners Scott Rahn and Sean Muntz have been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as 'Legal Visionaries' in its second annual Business of Law magazine. The feature focuses on legal industry trends and spotlights attorneys recognized as "standouts" based on client results and professional standing.

Driven by the firm's core values: (1) Lead With Empathy; (2) Be Authentic; (3) We're Stronger Together; and (4) Zealous Efficacy, RMO has helped thousands of family members successfully navigate the dysfunction that can arise when a loved one passes or becomes compromised and their legacy becomes the subjection of a contentious probate dispute. A "go to" probate litigation law firm for families, executors, trustees, beneficiaries, and creditors alike, RMO has earned a reputation for getting clients better results more quickly and for less legal spend, all to put clients in a place where they can move on with their lives.

RMO CEO Rahn responded to this latest recognition: "It is an honor to have the LA Times again acknowledge the work we and our team do on the daily to help people in a space (probate disputes) wrought with emotion and where taking care of people and getting them good, fair results matters." Rahn launched RMO in 2015 with a focus on resolving contests, disputes, and litigation related to trusts, estates and conservatorships, while creating peace of mind for clients. He represents heirs, beneficiaries, trustees, executors, charities and creditors, pursuing claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, and other similar areas of dispute, including advising and counseling on the prevention and remediation of financial elder abuse.

The feature emphasizes the firm's top-down focus on taking care of clients: "[Rahn] utilizes his experience to develop and implement strategies that swiftly and cost-effectively address the financial issues, fiduciary duties, and emotional complexities underlying trust contests, estates conflicts, and probate litigation. Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, Rahn collaborates closely with clients."

Sean Muntz joined Rahn shortly after the firm's launch, serves as the firm's Managing Partner, and is an experienced trial and appellate lawyer who represents beneficiaries, professional and corporate fiduciaries (administrators, executors, trustees, conservators, and guardians) in contested trust, estate and probate litigation matters. The partners' collaboration goes back to 2001, when the two shared an office as summer associates, launching a relationship that created the foundation upon which RMO is built, as summarized by Rahn: "Sean and I have known each other for more than two decades, and that relationship, and the trust we have in each other and the way we complement one another has allowed us to help clients and build a team that helps clients in ways that ensures they are not only getting the best bang for their probate litigation dollar, but that they are being treated like people who matter, because they do matter to us, and that's really what all the recognitions acknowledge: our commitment to helping people."

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on litigation contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

