Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Mesa Pointe Wealth

Texas-based team with $120 million AUM joins from Edward Jones and chooses partnered independence with Sanctuary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Mesa Pointe Wealth to the network from Edward Jones. Led by Founder and CEO Robert Lehrer, the firm is based in Midland, a city considered the capital of Texas oil and gas production, and has approximately $120 million in client assets under management.

"With Robert Lehrer and Mesa Pointe Wealth joining Sanctuary Wealth, we have partner teams in all the major pockets of wealth across Texas," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Robert is an outstanding advisor who had already built a great business, but we felt he could do so much more for his clients if he chose partnered independence and had the freedom to select the solutions and technology most appropriate for his practice and his clients' needs."

"My desire to go independent stemmed from my need for a bigger toolbox that would allow me to accelerate growth by providing more solutions for my clients. Sanctuary Wealth gives me that and much more than I expected," said Robert Lehrer, Founder & CEO, Mesa Pointe Wealth. "Sanctuary Wealth's values and culture mirror my own and with partnered independence, they not only give you the keys to everything on their platform, but you're not mandated to use any of it. Sanctuary Wealth allows me to be completely independent, but with the support and access to the resources of a much larger partner. And although I'm not yet at that point in my career, the flexibility that Sanctuary Wealth offers in terms of succession planning is also really important to me."

An accomplished advisor with more than 15 years' experience, Robert Lehrer joined Edward Jones in 2006, following a successful stint in the financial side of the agriculture business. He holds both BS and MS degrees from Texas A&M University.

"By partnering with Sanctuary Wealth, Robert Lehrer and Mesa Pointe Wealth will have access to a much wider range of tools and resources than they would on their own, including access to up-to-date technology, insurance solutions, capital markets, and alternative investments," said Phillip Porpora, Managing Director, Sanctuary Wealth. "We're excited to expand the Sanctuary Wealth footprint into this new market and look forward to facilitating growth for Mesa Pointe Wealth and helping Robert's clients realize their dreams."

