Therapy Brands wins awards for Best Company Leadership and Career Growth from Comparably

Therapy Brands adds 'Best Company Leadership' and 'Best Company Career Growth' to its list of organizational accolades.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands was awarded 'Best Company Leadership' and 'Best Company Career Growth' by Comparably. Comparably is a highly regarded compensation, workplace culture, and career site that bases these coveted awards upon anonymous employee feedback from reputable U.S. based companies.

"Career growth for our employees is a top priority," says Julie Gettys , VP of People Operations.

Therapy Brands provides practice management solutions to over 30,000 therapy practices with their flagship products TheraNest, WebABA, Catalyst, Fusion, Procentive, and TenEleven. The company focuses on fostering its mission-driven culture through thought leadership programming, education, volunteerism, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. Current and aspiring leaders are given opportunities to further enhance their skills through Therapy Brands' Leadership Academy and Emerging Leaders Program; and all employees have opportunities to develop their skills and increase career opportunities through cross-functional initiatives such as our mentor program, brand ambassadors, and thrive events.

"Career growth for our employees is a top priority," says Julie Gettys, VP of People Operations. "We are proud to promote from within for many roles. In 2021 alone, close to 15% of Therapy Brands' workforce either earned a promotion or took on new a new role that was more aligned with their skills and interests, and we only want to expand upon that in the future."

Therapy Brands is seeking best-in-class talent who want to bring technology solutions to the forefront of healthcare. To join the dedicated teams that work side-by-side with providers, industry experts, and market leaders, click here.

About Therapy Brands: Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com.)

About Comparably, in their own words: Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it is like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series. (www.comparably.com)

