Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions Opens on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, has opened on Fort Hood at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service shopping center, 4250 Clear Creek Rd. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, the company's repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can be completed in 45 minutes or less.

"We all rely on technology to keep us connected, none more than military families," said Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions CEO Dave Barbuto. "I come from an Army family myself and served as an infantry officer for eight years, so I know firsthand what a lifeline technology can be – whether you're on base here in the states or deployed overseas. At Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, we're excited to make life just a little easier for those stationed, living and working on base, with expert tech help available where and when they need it. We make sure your tech is working, so you never have to be disconnected from the things that matter most to you."

The store's expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy® and Google Pixel™ smartphones. Soldiers and families at Fort Hood can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a 1-year limited warranty on all repairs. It even offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor's regularly published price for the same repair.

The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company's retail footprint to more than 750 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix®, all U.S. locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.

The new store is located at:

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shopping Center

4250 Clear Creek Rd, Fort Hood, TX 76544

(254) 669-6314

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, formerly known as uBreakiFix®, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion®. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances, and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other tech mishaps at more than 750 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

