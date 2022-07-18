Dianne Sauco MSN MSHCA RN Named Chief Nursing Officer of PIH Health Downey Hospital

CNO of PIH Health Downey Hospital

DOWNEY, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dianne Sauco MSN MSHCA RN, has been named PIH Health Downey Hospital chief nursing officer (CNO). Sauco will be responsible for executive oversight of PIH Health Downey Hospital's nursing practice and operations.

Sauco has been with PIH Health since 2004, where she most recently held the position of administrative director of Care Management for both PIH Health Downey Hospital and PIH Health Whittier Hospital. She began her career at PIH Health as a staff nurse at PIH Health Whittier Hospital, then spent many years as a case manager before transitioning to assistant director and then clinical director of the Acute Rehabilitation Center and Transitional Care Unit.

Sauco brings nearly two decades of nursing excellence to her new role. She has been an active member of the PIH Health Whittier Hospital Nursing Executive Leadership Committee and has led initiatives to improve patient care, streamline discharge, and minimize readmissions.

"I look forward to utilizing all of my experience as well as all of our resources to ensure that patients receive efficient, high-quality care in all settings at PIH Health Downey Hospital," says Sauco.

"Dianne will help continue and strengthen PIH Health Downey Hospital's legacy of providing outstanding care for our patients and this community," says Brian Smolskis, PIH Health System Chief Operating Officer. "Her leadership, vision and compassion will enhance the care we deliver."

Sauco is a registered nurse and holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and a Master of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from California State University, Long Beach.

