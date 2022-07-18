Iscoe Law Firm Shares FYI of Amusement Park Accident Claims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, today shared some core elements in an amusement park accident claim for consumers to better understand. The most common injuries at amusement parks are premises liability claims.

Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm says that in order to bring a successful amusement park accident claim, there are several elements that must be present.

A Duty of Care Was Owed to You

When you go to a store, to a restaurant, to a business, or to an amusement park, you are owed a duty of care that amounts to the property owner or manager is responsible for maintaining the property in the reasonably safe condition that other reasonable property managers maintain in similar situations.

The Duty of Care Owed to You Was Breached

If the amusement park in question failed to live up to each of the expectations outlined in the safety regulations or otherwise failed to maintain the property in the reasonably safe condition necessary, it amounts to a breach in the duty of care owed to you and to other guests in the park.

This Breach Caused You to Be Injured

The park's breach of duty – or negligence – must have been the direct cause of the accident that caused you to be injured.

You Suffered Damages

Finally, in order to recover on your losses in an amusement park accident claim, you must have experienced legal damages, which can include:

Medical Expenses

Lost Earnings

Pain and Suffering

