NON-ALCOHOLIC WINES POST RECORD GAINS! GIESEN GROUP FROM NEW ZEALAND LEADS PREMIUM ALCOHOL-REMOVED WINE CATEGORY WITH 454% GROWTH

BLENHEIM, New Zealand, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giesen 0% of New Zealand, the global premium brand leader in alcohol-removed wines, has reported a 454% growth in shipments to the U.S in fiscal year 2022. On track to have another record sales year, Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc continues to lead the premium tier (priced over $12) for non-alcoholic wines in the U.S. The strong business performance highlights growing consumer demand for quality alcohol-removed wines, driven by U.S. wine drinkers seeking lower-calorie, non-alcoholic options that match healthy lifestyle preferences.

Non-alcoholic wine sales are up 22% over the last 52 weeks (ending 6/30/22), according to NielsenIQ Panel, with average consumer spending per non-alcohol bottle up 18% over the same period. Nielsen further reports that 66% percent of millennials are actively working to lower their alcohol intake. 56% of millennials consider themselves "mindful drinkers" and also purchase alcoholic wine, beer or spirits. Most recently, online beverage marketplace Drizly announced that the 4th of July weekend 2022 saw nearly twice as many non-alcoholic wine and beer sales as compared to 2021.

Giesen Group has responded to the popularity of their Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand's benchmark variety, with the release of three new alcohol-removed wines in spring 2022, and a fourth coming in fall 2022. The line extension includes popular wine styles that will greatly expand the premium non-alcoholic range, namely: Giesen 0% Rosé, 0% Premium Red, 0% Pinot Grigio (available now) and 0% Riesling (available in fall 2022).

President Mark Giordano of Giesen Group importer Pacific Highway Wines comments, "Giesen 0% growth is not only outpacing the non-alcohol wine category in the U.S. but is setting new standards for premium quality non-alcoholic offerings globally." Giordano continues, "Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc is the number one selling non-alcoholic Sauvignon Blanc in the U.S. and Giesen 0% Rosé is the number two selling non-alcoholic Rosé (Nielsen, 4 weeks ending 6/30/22). We anticipate a continued fast pace and exciting success with the rest of the line extension over the coming months."

Giesen Group is committed to changing consumer perceptions and educating wine drinkers about the quality potential across their 0% range. "This is an opportunity to show consumers that craft and premium alcohol-removed wine are available in many styles," says Giesen Group Chief Winemaker Duncan Shouler. "Wine lovers should not have to compromise on taste, so we're using our 40 years of winemaking experience to make a great quality wine first, then gently removing alcohol using innovative spinning cone technology. Our new Rosé and Pinot Grigio deliver the bright, fresh flavors consumers crave – and our Premium Red Blend expands our offering with a fruity style with great structure."

The suggested retail price for Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc, Giesen 0% Rosé, Giesen 0% Premium Red, Giesen 0% Pinot Grigio and Giesen 0% Riesling is $15.99. Giesen 0% wines are exclusively imported by Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits. For more information about Giesen 0%, including samples and interview requests, please contact Elodi Bodamer or Helen Gregory at Gregory + Vine.

About Giesen Group

Founded by brothers Theo, Alex, and Marcel in 1981, family owned Giesen Group of New Zealand has been an industry leader for nearly four decades. With an uncompromising drive for quality and a strong culture of innovation, the brothers' investment in their people, vineyards, and dynamic portfolio of wines has resonated with consumers worldwide. Based in Marlborough, the Giesen family produces wine to be enjoyed at every occasion, from their highly awarded organic Clayvin Single Vineyard wines to the widely successful Giesen Estate wines and Giesen 0% range. Inspired by today's preference for mindful drinking and flavorful choices, Giesen 0% is the world's leading premium range of alcohol-removed wines including New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Rosé, Riesling and Red Blend.

About Spinning Cone

Giesen Group is a pioneer in the non-alcohol wine category, having introduced the world's first alcohol-removed New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc – Giesen 0% – in early 2020. Today, Giesen Group is leading the category investment as the first New Zealand winery to own a spinning cone unit, allowing for winemaking innovation, varietal trials and ultimate quality control. Representing an investment of over $2 million, the Giesen Group spinning cone machine gently distills wine into three layers: aroma, alcohol and body. Leaving the alcohol aside, the distinctive aroma is combined with the body of the wine to create 0% alcohol wine with as many recognizable varietal characteristics as possible. All Giesen 0% wines contain no more than 0.5% alcohol/volume, the level required for non-alcoholic beverages (comparable to the amount of alcohol that naturally occurs in fruit juice).

