Savoy Magazine Announces the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives In Corporate America -...

ATLANTA, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Savoy magazine announced its 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America listing in the upcoming summer issue. Savoy's Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America is the definitive listing of African American executives, influencers and achievers impacting corporate America.

"Savoy is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations," said L.P. Green, II, Publisher of Savoy magazine. "These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the U.S. market."

Savoy's summer issue features a cover story on Marvin Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Lowe's Companies, Inc. Under Ellison's leadership, Lowe's has supported many diverse small business owners before and during the pandemic. Lowe's commitment to investing $9 million to select schools and scholarship programs to help underrepresented students. Lowe's announced that full- and part-time employees are eligible to enroll in over 50 academic programs at 23 universities and education providers to obtain undergraduate degrees.

The selection of the Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America begins by examining the spheres of influence impacting Savoy's readership including: corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach and recognition. The information received from over 500 prospective candidates in diverse fields was pre-screened by the selection committee.

The selection committee includes the Savoy editorial board and community leaders with representatives from the academic and business arenas. The committee reviewed information on executives in human resources, information, real estate, finance, investment banking, diversity, foundations, procurement, business development, marketing, sales, healthcare, manufacturing and legal. After reviewing all the profiles, the field of candidates were narrowed to the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America listing based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

Savoy's full 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America listing is available online, as of July 18, 2022, exclusively at savoynetwork.com. Print editions of the summer issue of Savoy magazine are available for purchase online through Amazon and savoynetwork.com/shop.

Savoy magazine is a national publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the African American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and distributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide.

