My Eyelab Welcomes Back-to-School Season with Eye-Popping Promotions

Leading Optical Retailer Offers New Family-friendly Deals to Help Parents and Kids get Ready for the 2022 School Year

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab , leading retail brands of Now Optics offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, is celebrating back-to-school season with new family-friendly deals and promotions. The full-service retail eye care center will offer promotions on prescription eyewear; top brand contact lenses; and kids' specials on Disney, DC and Marvel frames.

My Eyelab logo (PRNewsfoto/Now Optics) (PRNewswire)

From July 24 to September 3, My Eyelab will be offering a pair of Free Kids Glasses including polycarbonate lenses with the purchase of any prescription glasses. Other offers include an Acuvue Oasys 6 Month Supply (two 12-Packs) and an eye exam for $125 or an Acuvue Oasys for Astigmatism 6 Month Supply (four 6-packs) and Eye Exam for $150. The brand is also offering a special deal to buy 3 pairs of Blue Blocker Glasses for $39 and is also offering 50% off lenses with the purchase of any Disney, DC or Marvel frames.

For this back-to-school shopping season, My Eyelab locations in the U.S are offering kids a wide assortment of fun, colorful and affordable eyewear products that fit every budget and style. This includes their line of color-changing frames called Color Rays. Kids can enjoy the novelty of having two looks for the price of one when they step outdoors in the sun and their frames change into a different color. Featuring popular colors like Sky Blue to Green, Pink to Purple, and Teal to Navy Blue, these frames are designed for kids ages 6-12 and qualify for the Buy One Get One Free promotion.

The brand will also offer popular character-themed frames with inspired designs from Disney and Marvel geared toward ages 4-10. For example, character-themed eyeglasses feature Frozen with blue snowflakes in the inside of the arms and Spiderman with a Spiderman detail at the outside of the arms. These frames qualify shoppers to receive 50% off lenses after purchasing a pair. The character-themed glasses will also include a complementary glow-in-the-dark, character-branded case and microfiber cloth for cleaning.

"We felt it was important to give value-added promotions to the communities My Eyelab serves during these difficult economic times," said Daniel Stanton, CEO of Now Optics, parent company of My Eyelab. "The aim of our back-to-school promotions is to help families take care of their eyecare needs in one convenient place, especially those that have multiple members that require a prescription. We want to ensure that every child is ready for the new school year which is why we are offering free kids' glasses with the purchase of any prescription glasses."

The launch of these new back-to-school deals and promotions falls right in line with Now Optics' mission to make eyecare easy and more accessible for all. For convenience, My Eyelab offers same day eye exams and walk-ins. They accept most insurance; offer Buy Now, Pay Later options; and even without insurance, eye exams are free with the purchase of eyeglasses.

For more information about the brands, and ongoing Back-to-School specials, visit www.myeyelab.com .

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 250 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

SOURCE Now Optics