CyberRes Receives ISO Certification for Entire SaaS Portfolio

Achievement demonstrates commitment to delivering best-of-breed SaaS solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRes, a Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) line of business, announced today that its cyber resilience products offered via software-as-a-service (SaaS) have all achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001.2013 certification of the Information Security Management System (ISMS) category.

By reaching this milestone, CyberRes' efforts to utilize industry best practices for developing, securing and operating SaaS products were validated by one of the industry's most well-known standards boards. To gain certification, CyberRes demonstrated that it implements, maintains and continually improves its SaaS offerings for information security management systems as it pertains to customer data and customer privacy.

"Receiving ISO 27001 certification is another example of why CyberRes is a trusted leader in the cyber security market," said David Gahan, Sr. Director CyberRes SaaS. "ISO 27001 certification is the gold standard when it comes to ensuring a business operates SaaS at a high level of professionalism with steadfast focus on protecting customers' most treasured assets - their intellectual property and other data. This external certification is a strong indication that CyberRes' SaaS offerings meet the standards needed for hosting mission critical processes and services."

The CyberRes SaaS offerings covered by the ISO 27001:2013 ISMS certification include:

Security Operations

ArcSight Intelligence

ArcSight Intelligence for CrowdStrike

ArcSight Recon Galaxy Public

Galaxy Threat Acceleration Program Basic

Galaxy Threat Acceleration Program Plus

Identity and Access Management

NetIQ Advanced Authentication

NetIQ Identity Governance

Data Security

Voltage File Analysis Suite

Voltage Secure Mail

Application Security

Fortify on Demand

Fortify Hosted

Note: The ISO 27001 Certification only for the SaaS offerings, not the individual products.

About CyberRes

CyberRes is a Micro Focus line of business. We bring the expertise of one of the world's largest security portfolios to help our customers navigate the changing threat landscape by building both cyber and business resiliency within their teams and organizations. CyberRes is part of a larger set of digital transformation solutions that fight adverse conditions so businesses can continue to run today, keep the lights on, and transform to grow and take advantage of tomorrow's opportunities.

