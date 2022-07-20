Dabdoub Law Firm Successfully Argues an Equitable Relief for Breach of Fiduciary Duty for an ERISA Life Insurance Beneficiary in a U.S. Court of Appeals

Dabdoub Law Firm Successfully Argues an Equitable Relief for Breach of Fiduciary Duty for an ERISA Life Insurance Beneficiary in a U.S. Court of Appeals

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled that an employer can be sued for monetary compensation for alleged breaches of its fiduciary duty towards an ERISA beneficiary.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2022, the appellate court handed down a decision confirming a fiduciary—in this case an employer— may be liable to pay a beneficiary for breaches of its fiduciary duty under ERISA.

Dabdoub Law Firm logo (PRNewswire)

Dabdoub Law Firm successfully helped Raniero Gimeno appeal a wrongful partial denial of life insurance benefits under his deceased spouse's life insurance policy.

The employer, NCHMD, did not provide all the necessary information to Gimeno's spouse, Justin Polga, when Polga signed up for life insurance coverage. Following Polga's death, the insurance company denied some of the benefits Gimeno claimed as the policy's beneficiary, alleging he was not properly enrolled because certain forms were not completed. The forms were never provided to Polga.

Dabdoub Law Firm Helped Uphold Gimeno's Right to Equitable Relief in a Case of First Impression

Dabdoub Law Firm brought Gimeno's claim to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. The Court of Appeals determined that Gimeno sufficiently alleged that NCHMD was a fiduciary under ERISA and that it breached its fiduciary duties when it failed to provide the required forms to an employee. Under the ERISA § 1132(a)(3) statute, Gimeno could sue for relief through "equitable surcharge."

Gimeno's counsel, Edward Dabdoub of The Dabdoub Law Firm, explained how this important ruling sends a message to employers that they can face consequences if they do not provide all necessary information and forms to policy holders during the enrollment process. This case of first impression allows other beneficiaries to sue employers under the ERISA statutes.

About Dabdoub Law Firm

Dabdoub Law Firm is a nationally recognized disability insurance law firm. Their sole focus is to help individuals with disabilities receive the benefits they are entitled to. They have a long track record of successfully submitting claims and appealing wrongful denials or termination of benefits. They have won many cases against the major insurance companies in the United States.

Since federal laws govern disability claims, their attorneys can help you no matter which state you live in. You can visit Dabdoub Law Firm's website at https://www.longtermdisability.net/ to learn more about how they can help you. You can schedule a free consultation by calling (800) 969-0488 or filling out their online contact form at https://www.longtermdisability.net/contact-us/

Media Contact:

Bryn Natland

888-812-0393

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dabdoub Law Firm